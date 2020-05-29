VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") today reports the Company’s consolidated interim financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2020.
|Consolidated Financial Performance:
|($ ‘000s)
|Three months ended March 31,
|Six months ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Change
%
|2020
|2019
|Change
%
|Revenues
|7,492
|8,773
|(15
|%)
|16,101
|16,579
|(3
|%)
|Direct costs
|5,629
|5,653
|0
|%
|11,042
|10,422
|6
|%
|Gross margin
|1,863
|3,120
|(40
|%)
|5,059
|6,157
|(18
|%)
|Operating expenses
|General and administration
|1,558
|1,049
|49
|%
|3,316
|2,047
|62
|%
|Sales and marketing
|1,796
|1,084
|66
|%
|3,739
|2,060
|82
|%
|Research and development
|481
|369
|30
|%
|1,016
|710
|43
|%
|3,835
|2,502
|53
|%
|8,071
|4,817
|68
|%
|Net loss for the period after taxes
|(1,850
|)
|(224
|)
|(726
|%)
|(3,276
|)
|(239
|)
|(1271
|%)
|Adjusted EBITDA(*)
|(1,462
|)
|1,002
|(246
|%)
|(2,205
|)
|2,165
|(202
|%)
|Loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the disclosure below regarding non-IFRS financial measures and in the Company’s MD&A.
EnWave’s interim consolidated financial statements and MD&As are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.enwave.net.
Key Financial Highlights for Q2 (expressed in ‘000s):
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic:
As a result of the evolving COVID-19 outbreak that was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, we have implemented a number of changes to how we work to protect the health and safety of our employees and their families. Starting in mid-March, all office staff that can complete their jobs remotely have been required to work from home until further notice. All essential staff within our operations have been supplied with and required to wear personal protective equipment, are following strict physical distancing requirements and we have instituted workplace sanitation procedures to prevent against the spread of COVID-19. To-date, both EnWave and NutraDried have maintained manufacturing operations without interruption.
The international travel restrictions imposed globally to contain the spread of the virus has had a material impact on EnWave’s international operations. EnWave’s business requires staff to travel internationally to procure new license agreements and to complete large-scale REVTM machine installations and training. Due to COVID-19, our ability to meet with prospective global partners and to complete the installations of additional royalty-bearing REVTM machines has been temporarily impaired. That being stated, our technical team has successfully developed remote installation and training programs for our 10kW REV™ machinery to mitigate the impact, but prolonged international travel restrictions will impact our ability to conduct our business.
COVID-19 has had an impact on the distribution channels for NutraDried’s products. Several states in the U.S. have issued stay-at-home orders, leading many non-essential retailers to close in following these orders, thus disrupting NutraDried’s distribution logistics. A number of NutraDried’s retail customers have closed stores temporarily, including all U.S. Starbucks locations, which has impacted purchase order volumes and patterns. Many retailers in the U.S. have been addressing supply chain issues with existing products and have put category reviews and new product evaluations temporarily on hold due to COVID-19. In the current environment, COVID-19 has challenged our ability to secure meetings with buyers to gain new points of distribution for Moon Cheese®, which causes delays in securing new distribution for the product.
The extent to which COVID-19 may impact our business will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, such as the geographic spread of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, business closures and disruptions, public health restrictions on travel and in-person interactions and the effectiveness of actions to contain the virus. We cannot presently predict with accuracy the duration, scope, or overall impact of COVID-19 on our business over time.
Cost Containment Strategy:
The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the macroeconomic conditions which we now face have influenced the Company to implement a significant cost containment strategy to preserve liquidity and reduce non-essential expenses across both business segments. Some of the policies and actions taken at the end of March 2020 include:
As a result of these cost containment strategies implemented starting in Q3 2020, the Company has reduced expenses (at an annual run rate) by approximately $4.7 million. EnWave has reduced annual expenses at a run rate of $1.9 million and NutraDried has reduced expenses at an annual run-rate of $2.8 million. The reductions have been made across all business functions, with approximately $1.9 million from functions relate to direct costs and $2.8 million out of SG&A functions. The reduction of expenses combined with the re-prioritization of the Company’s internal resources should allow for improved financial liquidity and has right-sized the level of overhead expenses in response to the macroeconomic environment.
Q2 Significant Accomplishments:
Significant accomplishments made during Q2 2020 and to the date of this report include:
(*) Non-IFRS Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before deducting amortization and depreciation, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gain or loss, finance expense or income, income tax expense or recovery and non-recurring impairment, restructuring, and severance charges. This measure is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to the discussion included in the Company’s interim MD&A for the six months ended March 31, 2020.
About EnWave
EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patented methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.
REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over thirty royalty-bearing licenses to date. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand.
EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:
EnWave is also active in the pharmaceutical industry through a joint development agreement with GEA Lyophil, a leader in GMP drying machinery.
More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net.
EnWave Corporation
Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA
President and CEO
For further information:
Brent Charleton, CFA , President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616
E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net
Dan Henriques, CA, CPA, Chief Financial Officer at +1 (604) 835-5212
E-mail: dhenriques@enwave.net
Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
EnWave Corporation
Delta, British Columbia, CANADA
EnWave Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: