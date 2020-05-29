Phoenix, AZ, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumen Inc. is helping healthcare get better, faster. As an extension of its ongoing effort to provide resources that enable hospitals to manage every phase of the COVID-19 pandemic optimally, today Accumen launched its Lab Crisis Preparedness Program to help hospitals ensure their laboratories are able to meet the testing needs of their health system and surrounding communities.

“U.S. hospital labs were not structured to support, or scale around, the testing needs of a healthcare crisis like COVID-19. Accumen has responded by mobilizing our deep laboratory expertise to allow the hospital lab to become more self-sufficient, limiting reliance on outside labs for testing or future supply chain dependencies”, said BG Porter, Accumen CEO.

Gary Huff, former CEO of LabCorp Diagnostics, added, “I believe that, when it comes to serving the communities’ health, the health system can be that central, sensory centerpiece that delivers care, provides communication and, most importantly, aggregates the [testing] information. Information and speed are key in addressing a pandemic like we have today.”

Accumen’s Lab Crisis Preparedness Program includes six offerings that can be employed as a comprehensive or customized solution. They include Lab Crisis Advisory Services, a Lab Design and Build Plan to expand current lab capacity or add COVID-19 testing, and a complete Hospital Lab Vulnerability/Preparedness Assessment conducted by industry experts and lean six-sigma black belts. The Program delivers a robust analysis of gaps in current operations and an implementation plan with next steps to improve them.

The Program also addresses blood management concerns through a Critical Blood Shortage Toolkit, rich with educational content from pioneers in the field, and one-on-one strategic sessions with Accumen’s clinical team.

The Program brings all these pieces together with a technology offering, providing six original analytics dashboards on a single screen to ensure line of sight into ongoing performance improvements across the hospital and health system. It also offers access to Accumen’s Regional Test Capacity and Routing Network that connects hospital laboratories to a cloud-based hub that can rapidly process and submit test orders to nearby laboratories with available capacity.

Accumen is also providing laboratory, supply chain, and blood management rapid response tools, personal protective equipment, and other strategic pandemic resources through its Resource Center at https://accumen.com/covid-19/#accumenresponsetools. Visitors can access pertinent news and links to relevant healthcare authority websites in the Accumen Resource Center as well.

About Accumen Inc.

At Accumen, our focus is helping healthcare get better, faster. Accumen is a technology enabled organization that partners with hospital, health system, commercial laboratory, and payer clients, to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood management, test utilization, anemia management, and clinical data exchange. Accumen’s offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider’s laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers’ sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

Kimberly MacDowell Accumen Inc 858.621.3167 kmacdowell@accumen.com Lisa Rana Rana Health Solutions 206.992.5245 lisa@ranahealth.com