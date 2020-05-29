WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 28, 2020, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc., (NASDAQ: CHCI) (the “Company”), announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2020:
Highlights of First Quarter 2020, as compared to First Quarter 2019:
“In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Comstock has taken multiple steps in an effort to ensure the safety of our workforce, construction subcontractors, residential and commercial tenants, and visitors to all of the properties that Comstock develops and manages,” said Christopher Clemente, Chairman and CEO of Comstock Holding Companies Inc. “In addition to implementing several safety protocols recommended by the CDC, we have also expanded service offerings of our subsidiary, Comstock Environmental Services, LLC, to include Covid-19 emergency response and remediation services. While the long-term impacts of the pandemic on real estate are still unclear, the financial performance of our AUM properties to date and the stability provided by long-term agreements related to our Anchor Portfolio, gives me confidence that Comstock is well positioned to continue expanding its assets under management, increasing revenue, and delivering positive results. I look forward to speaking directly to our shareholders at our June 17th annual meeting and to reporting on our continued progress in future periods.”
About Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) is a real estate development, asset management and real estate services company that has designed, developed, constructed and managed several thousand residential units and millions of square feet of residential and mixed-use projects throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan market since 1985. In 2019, Comstock completed the disposition of its for-sale homebuilding operation to focus exclusively on commercial real estate investment, development, asset management and real estate related services. Anchoring CHCI’s transition is a long-term asset management agreement covering two of the largest transit-oriented, mixed-use developments in the Washington, D.C. area; Reston Station, a nearly 5 million square foot transit-oriented and mixed-use development in Reston, Virginia, and Loudoun Station, a nearly 2.5 million square foot transit-oriented, mixed-use development in Ashburn, Virginia, and additional development assets. Comstock has significant experience with entitling, designing, developing, and managing a diverse range of properties including apartments, condominiums, mixed-use (residential and commercial) properties, large-scale commercial parking garages and infrastructure projects.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol CHCI. For more information, visit www.ComstockCompanies.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release may include "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "should," "seeks" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning important risk factors and uncertainties can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,180
|$
|3,511
|Trade receivables
|1,510
|1,886
|Trade receivables - related parties
|3,336
|3,644
|Prepaid and other assets, net
|408
|274
|Total current assets
|12,434
|9,315
|Equity method investments at fair value
|8,230
|8,421
|Fixed assets, net
|239
|278
|Goodwill
|1,702
|1,702
|Intangible assets, net
|86
|103
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|99
|114
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|22,790
|$
|19,933
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accrued personnel costs
|$
|458
|$
|2,916
|Accounts payable
|593
|1,438
|Accrued liabilities
|601
|166
|Short term notes payable - due to affiliates, net of discount
|5,730
|5,706
|Short term operating lease liabilities
|49
|—
|Short term notes payable
|104
|77
|Total current liabilities
|7,535
|10,303
|Long term notes payable - due to affiliates
|5,500
|—
|Long term notes payable - net of deferred financing charges
|1,158
|1,212
|Long term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|50
|61
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|14,243
|11,576
|Commitments and contingencies
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Series C preferred stock $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 3,440,690 issued and outstanding and liquidation preference of $17,203 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|$
|6,765
|$
|6,765
|Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 59,779,750 shares authorized, 7,897,100 and 7,849,756 issued, and 7,811,530 and 7,764,186 outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|79
|78
|Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 220,250 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|199,573
|199,372
|Treasury stock, at cost (85,570 shares Class A common stock)
|(2,662
|)
|(2,662
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(195,210
|)
|(195,198
|)
|TOTAL COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. EQUITY
|8,547
|8,357
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|22,790
|$
|19,933
COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Revenue—asset management
|$
|5,435
|$
|4,154
|Revenue—real estate services
|1,531
|728
|Total revenue
|6,966
|4,882
|Expenses
|Direct costs - asset management
|4,632
|3,667
|Direct costs - real estate services
|1,381
|494
|General and administrative
|598
|304
|Selling and Marketing
|164
|—
|Operating income
|191
|417
|Other income, net
|9
|57
|Interest expense
|(164
|)
|(18
|)
|Loss on equity method investments carried at fair value
|(47
|)
|—
|(Loss) income before income tax expense
|(11
|)
|456
|Income tax expense
|1
|—
|Net (loss) income from continuing operations
|(12
|)
|456
|Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|—
|(371
|)
|Net (loss) income
|(12
|)
|85
|(Loss) income per share from continuing operations
|Basic net income per share
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.12
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.12
|Loss per share from discontinued operations
|Basic net loss per share
|—
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Diluted net loss per share
|—
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|8,003
|3,850
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (continuing operations)
|8,003
|3,965
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (discontinued operations)
|—
|3,850
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.
Reston, Virginia, UNITED STATES
