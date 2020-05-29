Washington, DC, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC), in conjunction with its international branch AAHCI, is pleased to announce the addition of virtual consulting services for academic health leaders and leadership teams through the Aligned Institutional Mission (AIM) Program™.

“The AIM Program was designed to meet the needs of academic health centers across all missions,” said AAHC President and CEO, Dr. Steven L. Kanter. “Now, more than ever, academic health centers and their leadership teams are facing critical challenges.” In light of these circumstances, and in response to the pandemic and subsequent worldwide travel restrictions, AIM consultants are moving online as AIM CONNECT.

AIM CONNECT will provide highly individualized and focused consulting based on an institution’s or leader's needs, while respecting social distancing guidelines.

AAHC also is pleased to announce the names of new individuals who have joined the roster of distinguished consultants, giving institutions access to experts with extensive experience in leadership positions in academic health centers:

Robert S. Bell, MDCM, MSc, FRCSC, FACS, FRCSE (hon) - Professor of Surgery, University of Toronto

- Professor of Surgery, University of Toronto Jay Gershen, PhD, DDS - President Emeritus, Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED)

- President Emeritus, Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Phyllis Horns, PhD, FAAN, RN - Professor of Nursing, Director of ECCNL, College of Nursing, Former Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences (2009-2018), East Carolina University

- Professor of Nursing, Director of ECCNL, College of Nursing, Former Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences (2009-2018), East Carolina University Barbara Ross-Lee, DO - Founding Director, American Association of Academic Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Former Vice President for Health Sciences and Medical Affairs at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine

The AIM Program has received praise and much positive feedback from institutions that have participated in the program, highlighting the program’s considerable strengths, specifically the highly individualized focus and process. Program participants particularly underscored features they found valuable, such as its unique assessment tool; constructive feedback from experienced peer consultants; clear recommendations from unbiased and expert reviews that can guide a strategic vision; the power to catalyze transparent assessment and appraisal of an institution’s program and mission alignment; and the inclusion of students, patients, faculty, leadership, and staff in extensive discussions.

“This important addition of AIM CONNECT and the new consultants will help continue the tradition of the AIM Program as an accessible, cost-efficient, and feasible resource,” said Kanter.

AAHC is a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing health and well-being through values-based leadership of academic health centers.

