New York, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pianos Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246029/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Acoustic market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$16 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$18.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Acoustic segment will reach a market size of US$143.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Pianos market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 1.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$57 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Pianos market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Baldwin Piano; C. Bechstein Pianofortefabrik AG; Casio Computer Co. Ltd.; Fazioli Pianoforti s.p.a.; Grotrian Piano Company GmbH; Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group, Ltd.; Julius Bluthner Pianofortefabrik GmbH; Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co., Ltd.; Korg Inc.; Mason and Hamlin Piano Company; Petrof Spol s.r.o.; Roland Corporation; Samick Musical Instruments Co. Ltd.; Schulze Pollmann; Walter Piano Company, Inc.; Yamaha Corporation; Young Chang Co. Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246029/?utm_source=GNW



PIANOS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares Pianos Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Pianos Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Pianos Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Pianos Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Acoustic (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Acoustic (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Acoustic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Digital (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Digital (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Digital (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Pianos Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027 Market Analytics Table 10: United States Pianos Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Pianos Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 12: United States Pianos Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 13: Canadian Pianos Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Canadian Pianos Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 15: Pianos Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 16: Japanese Market for Pianos: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 17: Pianos Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 18: Japanese Pianos Market Share Analysis by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 19: Chinese Pianos Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Pianos Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 21: Chinese Pianos Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Pianos Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027 Market Analytics Table 22: European Pianos Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Pianos Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: European Pianos Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: European Pianos Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 26: Pianos Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Pianos Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 28: Pianos Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: French Pianos Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 30: French Pianos Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 31: Pianos Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: German Pianos Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 33: German Pianos Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 34: Italian Pianos Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Pianos Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 36: Italian Pianos Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Pianos: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Pianos Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: United Kingdom Pianos Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 40: Rest of Europe Pianos Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 41: Pianos Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Rest of Europe Pianos Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 43: Pianos Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Asia-Pacific Pianos Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 45: Asia-Pacific Pianos Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 46: Rest of World Pianos Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Rest of World Pianos Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 48: Pianos Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 54

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246029/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001