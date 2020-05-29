On 27 April 2020, Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS issued a market announcement notifying of signing a contract under which its subsidiary Selver AS will acquire 100% shares of ABC Supermarkets AS after the completion of the transaction.

Today, 29 May 2020, after having fulfilled the preliminary conditions for completing the transaction and approval of the Competition Authority, Selver AS completed the acquisition of 100% shares in ABC Supermarkets AS.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000