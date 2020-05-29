Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Value 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28 May 2020£35.32m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28 May 2020£35.32m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):54,600,002
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 May 2020 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * †64.68p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * †64.38p
  
Ordinary share price 53.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(18.06%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 28/05/2020 
† NAV quoted ex-div in respect of dividend of 1.6p per share payable on 3 July 2020
(subject to shareholder approval)		 