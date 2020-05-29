New York, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seafood Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246028/?utm_source=GNW

7 billion by 2027. Global food supply chains are severely disrupted as governments move swiftly to implement trade restrictions to protect domestic food supplies, a move that has and still continues to impact countries dependent on food imports. Along with several other food products, export revenues of even seafood are declining as countries close borders and halt trade. Fish and aquatic food value chain is currently witnessing a medley of challenges ranging from shutdown of operations, changing consumer demands, market access and logistical problems, and transportation and border restrictions. Supply chain interruptions caused by disruptions in transportation, trade and labor have halted both fish farming and commercial fishing operations. Delayed stocking of aquaculture feed and systems is impacting production with rising prices threatening to be a key fallout.



Commercial fishing fleets are tied up as part of the restrictions negatively impacting commercial fishing which is a major part of the global food system. The value chain for fish and fish products is labor intensive and all of these factors discussed above are impacting food security and nutrition for populations that rely on fish for animal protein and essential micronutrients. Misconception and misinformation published in media of seafood being a carrier of COVID-19 virus and a potential route of transmission to humans is leading to sudden decline in consumption. Closure of restaurants and hotels, which represent large buyers of fish and seafood, has impacted sales significantly. Lower demand, setbacks to exports and higher costs of operations are chipping off profit margins of fisheries and seafood companies. The entire fishing industry comprising open catch, culturing, processing, preserving, storing, transporting, marketing and retiling of fish or fish products has been impacted. Unless immediate corrective measures and policy changes are made, seafood a critical part of food security goals, will become less affordable for the poor under the current scenario.



With the easing of the lockdown restrictions, the market will however regain lost growth momentum. Seafood will remain a healthy food option and an indulgent treat and mainstay of salads in luxury dinners and food parties. Continued developments in aquaculture and the ensuing availability of wider product choices will spur growth, alongside the growing focus of governments worldwide to utilize fisheries to achieve food security goals. The focus on reducing fish waste and losses and rise in sustainable and responsible fisheries management will positively benefit growth in the market by ensuring easy physical and economic access to sufficient, safe, nutritious and affordable seafood products. Few of the market forces at play during the pre-pandemic period included advancements in freezing technologies and cold chain logistics and the ensuing popularity of chilled and frozen seafood; robust demand for prepared and preserved/cured seafood options among consumers on the lookout for safe and convenient food options; strong revenue potential of fishmeal and fish oil; establishment of seafood only restaurants and expanding varieties of gourmet seafood dishes and the resulting healthy growth of farmed seafood in the foodservice industry. Over the last decade, Asia-Pacific has emerged into a major market, supported by factors such as presence of developing Asian countries with economic dependence on fisheries exports; availability of vast coastlines, rivers and inland water resources rich in marine and fresh water fishery resource; growing consumer preference for protein rich foods; and increasing per capita consumption of fish among the growing base of affluent middle class population.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246028/?utm_source=GNW



SEAFOOD MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting Food Security and Nutrition Needs Global Fish Consumption Breakdown (in %) by Mode for Feed, Food and Others: 2019 Sources of Protein Worldwide: Breakdown of Protein Consumption (in %) by Source (2019) Global Politics, Economics, and Weather: Significant Impact on Seafood Industry Key Market Traits in a Nutshell Longstanding Growth Variables Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to Replace Capture Production in the Long Run Global Seafood Production (In Million Metric Tons) Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2

through 2027 Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by Region for 2008, 2018 and 2028 Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production Volumes Global Marine Fishery Sector: Percentage Breakdown by State of Fish Stock (2019) Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by Molluscs Global Aquaculture Production by Species (in Tonnes) for 2016-2018 Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Positive Production and Consumption in Developing Countries Global Aquaculture Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Geographic Region for 1997, 2017 and 2027 Seafood Market: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather than Affordability Global Market Outlook Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Seafood Sector Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Economic Recession on Seafood Industry COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Fish Trade with Dismal Demand and Supply Issues COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Notable Demand Vacuum in Seafood Industry As the World Stares at a Recession, Seafood Industry Prospects Dampen Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/ Region for the Years 2019-2021 Competition Leading Players in the World Seafood Market Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, and Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Select Seafood, Meat and Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per

grams) Vitamin Content (Vit A, Vit D, Vit E, Vit B1, Vit B2, Niacin NE, Vit B6, Folic Acid, Vit B12, And Vit C) For Select Seafood, Meat And Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams) Mineral Content (Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Zinc, Selenium, and Iodine) for Select Seafood, Meat and Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams) Fat Content (Saturated, Mono-unsaturated, Polyunsaturated, EPA, and DHA) in Select Lean Fish, Moderately Fatty Fish, Fatty Fish and Shellfish Species (per 100 grams) Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products (In Milligrams of Omega-3 per 3 ounce of Cooked Variety) The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 Worldwide Number of Undernourished People in Millions for the Years 2012 through 2018 Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market Expansion Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per Capita) by Region for 2019 Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg/Person/Year) by Region/Country for 2015-17 and 2027 Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP): Supporting Growth of Seafood Industry Frozen Seafood Market: Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Fuel Growth Prospects Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion Products in Innovative Packaging Grab Consumer Attention Eco-Labeled Products in Demand Innovative Traceability Tools Improve Image of Seafood in Retail Channels Seafood Retailing Gains Momentum through Online and E-Commerce Platforms Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood Canned Seafood Market Continues to Gain Traction Whie Low Value Fish Drive Volume Gains, High Value Fish Product Vital for Revenue Growth Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors Scientific & Technological Advancements: Opportunity for the Market New Generation Processing Machines Innovative Technologies to Aid Sustainable Seafood Ecosystem A Glance at Select Product Innovations in Seafood Industry Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of Small Scale Aquaculture Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing Mislabeled Seafood Inadequate Fishing Policies Poor Storage Facilities Health Related Issues Production and Consumption Scenario for Select Fish & Seafood Species Tuna World Tuna Market: Breakdown of Volume Production (in %) by Production for 2019 Salmon Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide Global Salmonids Supply: Production Volume in Thousand Tonnes GWT for Wild Salmonids and Farmed Salmonids for the Years 2

through 2018 Global Atlantic Salmon Market: Breakdown of Harvest Volume (in Thousand Tonnes GWT) by Region/Country for 2012 & 2018 Global Consumption of Farmed Atlantic Salmon: Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country for 2019 Per Capita Consumption of Salmon in Kg per Year by Country for 2019 Impact of COVID-19 on Salmon Demand Crabs Global Snow Crabs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Country for 2019 Shrimp World Shrimp Production by Species (in %) for 2019 Lobster World Lobster Production by Country (in %) for 2019 World Lobster Production by Species (in %) for 2019 Bivalves Scallops Clams Seabream & Seabass World Seabass and Seabream Production by Species (in %) for 2019 World Seabass Production by Country (In %) for 2019 World Seabream Production by Country (In %) for 2019 Tilapia Cod Pollock Catfish Flounder Rainbow Trout Squid World Cephalopods Production by Species (in %) for 2019 Other Species Global Seafood Trade: An Overview Fisheries: Among the Most Traded Food Commodities Global Fish and Fishery Products Export Value (in US$ Billion) by Country for 2018 Global Seafood Market: Breakdown of Import Value by Country for 2018 Demand for Diverse Products Boosts Trade Volumes Product Overview Seafood: A Prelude Types of Seafood Packaging & Labeling Fresh Seafoods Frozen Seafoods Storing and Thawing IQF Packaging Frozen Fish Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish Other Seafood Categories

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Seafood Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Seafood Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Seafood Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Ground Fish (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Ground Fish (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Ground Fish (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Pelagics (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Pelagics (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Pelagics (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Tuna (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Tuna (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Tuna (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Salmonids (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Salmonids (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Salmonids (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Molluscs (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Molluscs (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Molluscs (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Crustaceans (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Crustaceans (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Crustaceans (Product Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Other Product Types (Product Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Chilled (Variety) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Chilled (Variety) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Chilled (Variety) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Frozen (Variety) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Frozen (Variety) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 30: Frozen (Variety) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Ambient (Variety) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Ambient (Variety) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 33: Ambient (Variety) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Impact of COVID-19 A Major Market for Seafood Composting Gains Importance Key Statistical Findings US Finfish Market by Type: 2019 US Crustacean Market By Species: 2019 US Commercial Landings for Fresh and Frozen Tuna: 2019 Marine Aquaculture Production in the US by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific US Per Capita Consumption of Seafood (pounds/person/year) by Species: 2019 US Per Capita Consumption of Commercial Fish & Shell Fish: (2014-2018): Breakdown by Fresh & Frozen, Canned, and Cured (In Pounds/person/year) Aquaculture Market and Seafood Consumption Volumes Aquaculture Producing Regions in the US by Species Produced Evolution of Aquaculture over Wild Harvest Innovative Seafood Products Gain Demand Growing Popularity of Organic Seafood Bodes Well for the Market Change in Lobster Consumption Patterns Salmon: A Rapidly Growing Seafood Segment Regulatory Environment Distribution Landscape US Seafood Market by Distribution Format (in %): 2019 Private Labels Lead Retail Sales of Refrigerated Seafood Leading Brands in the US Refrigerated Seafoods Market by Consumer Preference: 2019 Seafood Trade Scenario in the US South-East Asia: A Major Seafood Supplier to the US Market Analytics Table 34: United States Seafood Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Seafood Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 36: United States Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: United States Seafood Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variety: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Seafood Market in the United States by Variety: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 39: United States Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Market Overview Market Analytics Table 40: Canadian Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Canadian Seafood Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 42: Seafood Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 43: Canadian Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Variety: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Canadian Seafood Historic Market Review by Variety in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 45: Seafood Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Variety for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Market Overview Fish and Meat Consumption Per Day Per Person: A Comparison of Select Markets Safe and Quality Fishery Products: The Most Sought After Packaging of Fishery Products Trade Scenario Market Analytics Table 46: Japanese Market for Seafood: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Seafood Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Japanese Seafood Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: Japanese Market for Seafood: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Seafood Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Japanese Seafood Market Share Analysis by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA COVID-19 Disrupts the Seafood Supply Chain The Leading Producer, Consumer, and Exporter of Seafood Worldwide Despite Tough Competition from Frozen Seafood, Live Seafood Dominates Consumption Rising Adoption of Western Lifestyles Drive Popularity of Frozen Seafood China: A Major Contender in the Global Tuna Market Tightening Regulatory Landscape Trade Scenario Market Analytics Table 52: Chinese Seafood Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Seafood Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 54: Chinese Seafood Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 55: Chinese Seafood Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Seafood Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Variety: 2012-2019 Table 57: Chinese Seafood Market by Variety: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Impact of COVID-19 Potential to Reduce Dependence on Traditional Fishing Sustains Market Growth EU Fisheries and Aquaculture Production (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Aquaculture and Wild Catch Aquaculture Market in the EU: Percentage Breakdown of Production Value by Category of Farmed Fish for 2019 Market Analytics Table 58: European Seafood Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: Seafood Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Seafood Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: European Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 62: Seafood Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: European Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: European Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Variety: 2020-2027 Table 65: Seafood Market in Europe in US$ Million by Variety: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: European Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Market Overview French Fish & Seafood Market by Distribution Channel (in %) for 2019 Seafood Production Mainly Focused on Tuna, Oysters, Mussels France: A Major Seafood Importer in Europe Market Analytics Table 67: Seafood Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: French Seafood Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: French Seafood Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Seafood Market in France by Variety: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: French Seafood Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Variety: 2012-2019 Table 72: French Seafood Market Share Analysis by Variety: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Market Overview Market Analytics Table 73: Seafood Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: German Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: German Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: Seafood Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: German Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Variety: 2012-2019 Table 78: German Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Market Overview Leading Brands in the Italian Canned Tuna Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Brand for 2019 Market Analytics Table 79: Italian Seafood Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Seafood Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Italian Seafood Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: Italian Seafood Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Seafood Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Variety: 2012-2019 Table 84: Italian Seafood Market by Variety: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Market Overview Aquaculture: A Vital Constituent of UK’s Seafood Industry UK Aquaculture Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Region (2019) Atlantic Salmon: A Promising Segment Market Leading Farmed Atlantic Salmon Companies in the UK: Percentage Breakdown of Harvest Volume for 2019 Canned Tuna Market Leading Players in the UK Canned Tuna Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company for 2019 Market Analytics Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Seafood: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Seafood Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: United Kingdom Seafood Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Seafood: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Seafood Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: United Kingdom Seafood Market Share Analysis by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN A Major Aquaculture Production Country in Europe Mussels, Seabream, and Rainbow Trout Lead Aquaculture Cultivation Market Analytics Table 91: Spanish Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Spanish Seafood Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: Seafood Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: Spanish Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Variety: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Spanish Seafood Historic Market Review by Variety in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 96: Seafood Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Variety for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Russia: A Major Market for Seafood in Europe A Major Aquaculture Market Russian Aquaculture Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Fresh Water Aquaculture and Mariculture Fresh Water Aquaculture Market in Russia: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Species for 2019 Salmon Market: A Promising Segment for Aquaculture Industry in Russia Market Analytics Table 97: Russian Seafood Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Seafood Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 99: Russian Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Russian Seafood Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variety: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Seafood Market in Russia by Variety: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 102: Russian Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Norway: A Global Exporter of Seafood Consumption Aquaculture Market: An Overview Leading Farmed Atlantic Salmon Companies in Norway: Percentage Breakdown of Harvest Volume by Player for 2019 Belgian Seafood Market: An Overview Market Analytics Table 103: Rest of Europe Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 104: Seafood Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Rest of Europe Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Rest of Europe Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Variety: 2020-2027 Table 107: Seafood Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Variety: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Europe Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Asia-Pacific Seafood Market: Overview Market Analytics Table 109: Asia-Pacific Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 110: Seafood Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Seafood Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Seafood Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Asia-Pacific Seafood Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Asia-Pacific Seafood Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Seafood Market in Asia-Pacific by Variety: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Asia-Pacific Seafood Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Variety: 2012-2019 Table 117: Asia-Pacific Seafood Market Share Analysis by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Market Overview Trade Scenario Consumption Trends Australian Seafood Market by Seafood Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Abalone, Oysters, Prawns, Rock Lobster, Salmon, Scallops, Tuna, and Others Leading Salmon Companies in Australia (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Huon Aquaculture, Tassal and Others Australian Prawn Market Australian Prawn Production (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by State Australian Prawns Market by Source (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Domestic Production and Imported Products Seafood Imports Market Analytics Table 118: Seafood Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Australian Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 120: Australian Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Seafood Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Australian Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Variety: 2012-2019 Table 123: Australian Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Market Overview Freshwater Aquaculture Brackish Water Aquaculture Marine Capture Seafood Production and Trade: India Set to Increase Global Share through 2030 Expansion of Processed Seafood Segment Market Structure Market Analytics Table 124: Indian Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Indian Seafood Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 126: Seafood Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 127: Indian Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Variety: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Indian Seafood Historic Market Review by Variety in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 129: Seafood Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Variety for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Market Overview Market Analytics Table 130: Seafood Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: South Korean Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 132: Seafood Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Seafood Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: South Korean Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Variety: 2012-2019 Table 135: Seafood Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Indonesia Malaysia New Zealand Philippines Leading Seafood Companies in the Philippines (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company Leading Canned Tuna Companies in the Philippines (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Market Analytics Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Seafood: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: Seafood Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seafood Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Seafood: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027 Table 140: Seafood Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2012-2019 Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seafood Market Share Analysis by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 142: Latin American Seafood Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 143: Seafood Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Seafood Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 145: Latin American Seafood Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 146: Seafood Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 147: Latin American Seafood Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 148: Latin American Seafood Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027 Table 149: Seafood Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Variety: 2012-2019 Table 150: Latin American Seafood Market by Variety: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Market Overview Market Analytics Table 151: Argentinean Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 152: Seafood Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Argentinean Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Argentinean Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Variety: 2020-2027 Table 155: Seafood Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Variety: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 156: Argentinean Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 157: Seafood Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Brazilian Seafood Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 159: Brazilian Seafood Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Seafood Market in Brazil by Variety: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Brazilian Seafood Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Variety: 2012-2019 Table 162: Brazilian Seafood Market Share Analysis by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Brazilian Fisheries & Seafood Sector: An Overview MEXICO Market Overview Market Analytics Table 163: Seafood Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Mexican Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 165: Mexican Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Seafood Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Mexican Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Variety: 2012-2019 Table 168: Mexican Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Chile Market Analytics Table 169: Rest of Latin America Seafood Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Seafood Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 171: Rest of Latin America Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Rest of Latin America Seafood Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variety: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Seafood Market in Rest of Latin America by Variety: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 174: Rest of Latin America Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST A Nascent and Growing Market Market Analytics Table 175: The Middle East Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 176: Seafood Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 177: The Middle East Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 178: The Middle East Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: The Middle East Seafood Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 180: Seafood Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 181: The Middle East Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Variety: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: The Middle East Seafood Historic Market by Variety in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 183: Seafood Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Variety for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 184: Iranian Market for Seafood: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: Seafood Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Iranian Seafood Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Iranian Market for Seafood: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: Seafood Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2012-2019 Table 189: Iranian Seafood Market Share Analysis by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 190: Israeli Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 191: Seafood Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Israeli Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Israeli Seafood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Variety: 2020-2027 Table 194: Seafood Market in Israel in US$ Million by Variety: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 195: Israeli Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 196: Saudi Arabian Seafood Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Seafood Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 198: Saudi Arabian Seafood Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 199: Saudi Arabian Seafood Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Seafood Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Variety: 2012-2019 Table 201: Saudi Arabian Seafood Market by Variety: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 202: Seafood Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: United Arab Emirates Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 204: Seafood Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Seafood Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: United Arab Emirates Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Variety: 2012-2019 Table 207: Seafood Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 208: Seafood Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Rest of Middle East Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 210: Rest of Middle East Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: Seafood Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Variety for the Period 2020-2027 Table 212: Rest of Middle East Seafood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Variety: 2012-2019 Table 213: Rest of Middle East Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Market Overview Market Analytics Table 214: African Seafood Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 215: Seafood Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 216: African Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 217: African Seafood Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variety: 2020 to 2027 Table 218: Seafood Market in Africa by Variety: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 219: African Seafood Market Share Breakdown by Variety: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 225

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246028/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001