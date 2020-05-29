Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

29 May 2020



Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Axis Capital Markets Flash Note

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce that the Company’s broker, Axis Capital Markets Limited, has published a flash note which can be found on the Company’s social media pages & website at the following link:

https://www.vastplc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/vast-axiscapital-marketsflashnote-29-05-2020.pdf

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc, is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe - focused on the rapid advancement of high quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania and the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.

The Company’s portfolio includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is now currently underway towards developing and recommissioning the mine and the Community Concession Block in Chiadzwa, Zimbabwe.

Vast Resources owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance.

