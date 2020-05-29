HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 29 May 2020 at 4:45 p.m.



CONSTITUENT MEETING OF HONKARAKENNE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES

Honkarakenne Oyj’s Annual General Meeting held on Friday 29 May 2020 at Honkarakenne Tuusula office, address Lahdentie 870, Tuusula, Finland, elected Timo Kohtamäki, Arimo Ristola, Helena Ruponen, Kari Saarelainen and Kyösti Saarimäki as members of the Board.

The Board of Directors convened for its constituent meeting and appointed Arimo Ristola as Chairman of the Board and Kyösti Saarimäki as Deputy Chairman.

At the same board meeting Board of Directors decided not to set up any committees.

