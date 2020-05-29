



Consolidated net sales for Q1 2020 were € 3.21 million, being a 2% decrease compared to the same period in 2019 from continued operations. Fibreboard sales increased by 7% to € 3.09 million due to new customers in the European Union within the display board and door core segments. Furniture retail sales revenue € of 47 thousand decreased by 88% in the Q1 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year, as Skano Furniture OÜ terminated its active operations and in the Q1 2020 the last sales of the discount campaign took place. Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ sales of real estate management in the Q1 2020 were € 68 thousand.

Nordic Fibreboard AS consolidated EBITDA were negative € 310 thousand for Q1 2020 (vs positive € 12 thousand Q1 2019 from continuing operations), whereby its Fibreboard division recorded negative EBITDA of € 255 thousand and the Furniture division negative EBITDA of € 47 thousand. The main reason for Fibreboard division’s large loss is attributed to the temporarily closure of the fibreboard production plant in Püssi, such closure taking place in March due to the sudden loss of orders from this factory’s main customer caused by the corona virus pandemic.

Net loss for Q1 2020 was € 534 thousand (Q1 2019: loss of € 202 thousand from continuing operations).

DIVISION REVIEW OF FIRST QUARTER

Revenue by business segments

€ thousand Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Continued operations Fibreboards production and sales 3,091 2,893 Furniture retail 47 392 Real Estate Management 68 0 Group transactions (0) (2) TOTAL from continued operations 3,206 3,284 Discontinued operations 0 545 TOTAL 3,206 3,829

Profit by business segments

€ thousand Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Continued operations EBITDA by business units: Fibreboards production and sales (255)* 23 Furniture retail (47) (22) Real Estate Management (2) 0 Group transactions (6) 12 TOTAL EBITDA (310) 12 Depreciation 151 150 TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/ LOSS (462) (138) Net financial costs 72 64 Income tax 0 0 NET PROFIT/ LOSS from continued operations (534) (202) Net profit/loss from discontinued operations 0 (121) TOTAL (534) (323)

* Includes extraordinary expense of Püssi factory closure of 187 thousand euros, shown in the income statement under other operating expenses.

Nordic Fibreboard Ltd: FIBREBOARD sales

Fibreboard sales in Q1 2020 were € 3.09 million, which is 7% more than same period in 2019 (2019: € 2.89 million). We sold our products to customers in 21 countries during Q1 2020. We recorded sales of € 2.74 million to customers in the European Union, the increase from last year’s Q1 sales of € 2.09 million mainly coming from new customers in the European Union within the door core and display board segments. The corona virus pandemic led to substantial reduction in sales to customers in all other regions where we sell our fibreboards, these being Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Russia.

FIBREBOARD SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTS

€ thousand Q1 2020 Q1 2019 European Union 2,741 2,093 Russia 211 328 Asia 38 164 Africa 35 143 Middle East 38 86 Other 29 80 TOTAL 3,091 2,893

SKANO FURNITURE: RETAIL SALES

Furniture retail sales in Q1 2020 were € 47 thousand, decrease 88% (2019 Q1 € 392 thousand) from same period last year. The decrease in sales revenue is due to the exit from the retail business. In 2019, Skano Furniture OÜ closed 4 stores and in the first quarter of 2020 the last two remaining stores. EBITDA for furniture retail for Q1 2020 were negative € 47 thousand (Q1 2019 EBITDA was negative € 22 thousand).

RETAIL SALES BY COUNTRIES

€ thousand Number of stores Q1 2020 Q1 2019 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Estonia 47 256 0 4 Latvia 0 40 0 1 Lithuania 0 96 0 1 TOTAL 47 392 0 6

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT: REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT

Pärnu Riverside Development owns the property located at Suur-Jõe 48 in Pärnu. The property has some rental tenants which resulted in rental income, ie sales, of € 68 thousand in Q1 2020. The company was established in Q2 2019. EBITDA for Q1 2020 were negative € 2 thousand.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH FLOW STATEMENT

As of 31.03.2020 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were € 8.5 million (31.03.2019: € 10.1 million). The liabilities of the company as of 31.03.2020 were € 7.5 million (31.03.2019: € 7.6 million), of which Group has borrowings of € 4.4 million as at 31.03.2020 (31.03.2019: € 4.7 million).

Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 1.4 million as at 31.03.2020 (31.03.2019: € 1.4 million). Inventories were € 0.5 million as of 31.03.2020 (31.03.2019: € 1.9 million). Fixed assets were € 6.6 million as of 31.03.2020 (€ 6.7 million as of 31.03.2019). The decrease in balance sheet volume in 2019 is due to the sale in September 2019 of the Group’s furniture production and wholesale subsidiary.

In 2020 Q1, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled cash inflow of € 209 thousand (2019 Q1: cash inflow € 84 thousand). Investment activities resulted in cash outflows in amount of € 78 thousand in 2020 Q1, compared to outflows in amount € 28 thousand in Q1 2019. Financing activities also resulted in cash outflows of € 131 thousand in Q1 2020 (2019 Q1: cash outflow € 33 thousand). Net cash effect in 2020 Q1 shows cash outflow € 1 thousand (2019Q1: cash inflow € 24 thousand).

OUTLOOK

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD

The corona virus pandemic is still affecting the economy of the countries where the company is selling its fibreboards, and due to the extraordinary and unpredictable effect of this pandemic, we find it most difficult to foresee the future demand situation. However, we take some comfort that our customers in the Nordic and Baltic countries have so far not shown any signs of reducing their demand for our fibreboards.

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT

We will continue to manage and develop the property on Suur-Jõe Street 48, Pärnu.

PEOPLE

On the 31st of March 2020, the Group employed 130 people (compared to 126 people as of 31.03.2019 from continuing operations). The average number of personnel in Q1 2020 was 127 (Q1 2019: 126 from continuing operations).

For three months of 2020, wages and salaries with taxes amounted to € 587 thousand (three months 2019: € 592 thousand from continuing operations). Payments made to management board members of all group companies including all subsidiaries with relevant taxes were € 45 thousand in Q1 2020 and € 51 thousand in Q1 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

€ thousand Income statement Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Revenue 3,206 3,284 EBITDA (310) 12 EBITDA margin (10%) 0% Operating profit (462) (138) Operating margin (14%) (4%) Net profit (534) (202) Net margin (17%) (6%) Net profit/loss from discontinued operations 0 (121) TOTAL NET PROFIT (534) (323) Statement of financial position 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Total assets 8,475 10,147 Return on assets (6%) (2%) Equity 1,017 2,587 Return on equity (52%) (8%) Debt-to-equity ratio 88% 75% Share 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Last Price* 0.33 0.41 Earnings per share (0.12) (0.07) Price-earnings ratio (2.78) (5.74) Book value of a share 0.23 0.58 Market to book ratio 1.46 0.72 Market capitalization, € thousand 1,485 1,854 Number of shares, piece 4,499,061 4,499,061

DECLARATION OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

The management board has prepared the management report and the consolidated financial interim statements of Nordic Fibreboard AS for the first quarter 2020.

The management board confirms that the management report on pages 4-8 provides a true and fair view of the business operations, financial results and financial condition of the parent company and the entities included in consolidation.

The management board confirms that according to their best knowledge the consolidated financial interim report on pages 10-30 presents a fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the issuer and the entities involved in the consolidation as a whole according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as they are adopted by the European Union and contains a description of the main risks.

Due to the negative results in Q1 2020, the Company’s equity does not meet the commercial code minimum requirements as of 31 March 2020. The management will convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders next week, where it is proposed to decrease the nominal share value from EUR 0.6 to EUR 0.06, in which case the equity will be in compliance with the minimum requirements in the commercial code.

