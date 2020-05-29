OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) YRC Worldwide companies have received a 2020 BEST Award from the Association for Talent Development. The BEST Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success as a result of employee talent development.



“It’s a tremendous honor for the ATD to recognize YRC Worldwide with a BEST Award, honoring the company’s commitment to learning and development,” said Sarah Statlander, VP – Human Capital & Talent Acquisition. “Across the organization, our leaders prioritize employee development, recognizing continued learning as a critical piece of growing our workforce and building up future leaders. Moreover, talent development is ingrained in YRCW’s culture and how we attract and retain top talent.”

The ATD recognizes companies that are building talent enterprise-wide and strategically driving a talent development culture that delivers results. BEST Award winners must demonstrate excellence across several areas of talent development, including investing in performance initiatives, valuing organization-wide learning for growth and innovation, aligning learning and development with organizational strategy and business solutions and linking learning to organizational performance.

