Portland, OR, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD) Services Market generated $405.9 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, industry roadmap, key winning strategies, top impacting factors, major segments, and competitive landscape.

Surge in demand for dosimeters in medical industries for cancer treatments and increase in awareness regarding occupational safety drive the growth of the global thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD) services market. However, availability of potent alternatives hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in in number of nuclear power plants to meet energy demands create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The complete lockdown in many countries hampers manufacturing operations and supply chain of many healthcare products including thermoluminescent dosimeter.

As per Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), the countries that are highly infected by COVID-19 such as China, India, U.S., and Italy have stopped certain types of cancer treatments.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD) services market based on type, product, dosimetry services, and region.

Based on product, the medical industry segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes the mining industry segment. This segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

Based on dosimetry services, the whole body X ray badges segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes the extremity dosimeters segment, which would register a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Mirion Technologies, Inc., MP Biomedicals, SABS, Landauer, Radiation Detection Company, Sierra Radiation, PL Medical, AEIL of the Southwest, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

