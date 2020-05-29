Pune, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cellulose market size is expected to foresee exponential growth exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2026. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing research and development activities to produce sustainable products and product innovation by the companies. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Cellulose Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Derivative Type (Commodity Cellulose Pulp, Cellulose Fibers, Cellulose Ethers, Cellulose Esters, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Nanocellulose, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Textile, Food, Chemical Synthesis, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” Observes that the market is anticipated to reach USD 305.08 billion by 2026. Furthermore, the market was worth USD 219.53 billion in 2018 as per the findings of the report.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Cellulose is one of the most abundant organic molecule present in the nature. Assembled from glucose monomer units, a polysaccharide, it is commonly found in plant cell walls. In addition to this, it is an important substance that aids the plants to remain upright and stiff. Although humans find it hard to digest cellulose, it is an important dietary fiber. Furthermore, there are wide application of the organic molecule across several industries such as paper & pulp. Pharmaceutical, food and beverage, construction, and textiles.



What does the Market Report Offer?

The market report offers an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.





Drivers and Restraints:



Product Innovation to Surge Demand

The companies are coming up with developing innovative products owing to the wider application of cellulose. In addition to this, development of novel cellulose-based products to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, Sappi, a South African-based pulp & paper company, developed a bio composite cellulose fiber that was derived from the forests to produce lightweight materials for automotive.

According to the company, the lightweight bio composite materials will enable the manufacturers to produce lightweight vehicles that will substantially decrease total carbon footprint reducing CO2 emissions.





Segmentation:

Pharmaceutical Segment to Gain Significantly

The segment pharmaceutical (By End-Use Industry) is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as high adoption of cellulose as dietary fiber sources. The paper & pulp segment will witness exponential growth owing to large manufacturing of paper-based products such as napkins, tissues, and wet wipes. Furthermore, the widespread effects of novel coronavirus, COVID-19 has propelled millions of people to practice safe and hygienic practice by adopting tissues and wet wipes largely. This will aid market growth in the near future.

Regional Analysis:

Expansion of the Construction Industry in Asia-Pacific to Aid Growth

Among the regions, the market in Asia-Pacific will witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing demand from construction, food, and chemical industry in the region. Moreover, large production of cellulose derivatives in countries such as India and China is likely to lead the market to generate high global cellulose market revenue in the forthcoming years. On the other hand, North America is likely to experience significant growth during the projected horizon. This is attributable to factors such as high utilization of cellulose-based products in countries such as the U.S. The market in Europe will witness steady growth owing to increasing demand of the product from the pharmaceutical industry between 2019 and 2026.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaboration Strategies by the Companies to Boost Demand

According to Fortune Business Insights, the players are highly organized and trying to maintain their position in the fiercely competitive global marketplace. They are doing so by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and forging partnership. For instance, in January 2020, the Anhui Guozhen Group announced its collaboration with Chemtex to develop an operational commercial plant for the production of cellulosic ethanol. According to the company, the upcoming plant is expected to be developed at the Anhui province of China with a yearly capacity of producing 50 KT cellulosic ethanol.

List of the key Companies Operating in the Cellulose Market are:

Daicel Corporation

Sigma Aldrich

DuPont De Nemours Company

Akzo Nobel

Ashland inc.

Celanese Corporation

International Paper

Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd.

Nylstar S.L.

FiberVisions Corporation

Invista

Bracell

Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.

FMC Biopolymer

Eastman Chemical Company

Rayonier Inc.

Lenzing AG

Other Key Players





