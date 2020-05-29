May 29, 2020 10:20 ET

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-06-05

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2031-05-12 1062 SE0013935319 0.125 % 1,000 +/- 250 2039-03-30 1053 SE0002829192 3.50 % 1,000 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-06-09

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on JUNE 5, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1062 and 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1053

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON BID DATE

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se