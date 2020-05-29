SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (Angion), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, today announced it will be presenting at the American Transplant Congress virtual meeting (ATC2020), to be held May 30 – June 3, 2020. Abstracts will be included in the American Journal of Transplantation online library and each of the presentations will be available online as part of the ATC2020 program.

Oral presentation:

Title: The Effect of ANG-3777 on Hepatocyte Growth Factor Receptor c-MET Signaling

Publication Number: 321

Session: Endothelial Cell Biology

Additional poster presentations:

Title: The Evolution of Renal Graft Failure Risk: The Power of the Proximal

Publication Number: B-97

Session: Poster Session B: Kidney Complications: Non-Immune Mediated Late Graft Failure

Title: In vivo phosphorylation of c-MET by ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic

Publication Number: 360

Session: Poster Session C: Ischemia Reperfusion & Organ Rehabilitation

Title: ANG-3777 Treatment Attenuates Ischemia-Reperfusion-Induced Renal Injury in Rat and Dog Models

Publication Number: 356

Session: Poster Session C: Ischemia Reperfusion & Organ Rehabilitation

Title: ANG-3777, a Hepatic Growth Factor Mimetic, Attenuates Mercuric Chloride-Induced Renal Dysfunction and Mortality in Rats

Publication Number: 311

Session: Poster Session D: Cellular Therapies, Tissue Engineering / Regenerative Medicine

Title: Potential Cost-Savings Associated with ANG-3777 for the Treatment of Delayed Graft Function

Publication Number: 224

Session: Poster Session C: Non-Organ Specific: Economics and Ethics

Title: The 1-Year Incremental Costs of Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in Commercially Insured Kidney Transplant Patients Under 65

Publication Number: 214

Session: Poster Session C: Non-Organ Specific: Economics & Ethics

Copies of each presentation will be available after the conclusion of the ATC2020 sessions in the “Publications” section of the Angion website.

About ANG-3777

ANG-3777 is a small molecule designed to mimic the biological activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), thereby activating the c-Met cascade of pathways involved in tissue repair and organ recovery. ANG-3777 has demonstrated several similarities to HGF, including c-Met dependence and selective c-Met receptor activation, without acting on other growth factor receptors. In addition, it has a substantially longer half-life than HGF. As a result, we believe ANG-3777 has the potential to be a first-in-class therapeutic with a unique approach to addressing acute organ injury through key natural organ repair pathways. Enrollment is ongoing in a placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial examining the efficacy of ANG-3777 in reducing the severity of transplant-associated acute kidney injury, also known as delayed graft function, in patients at risk for kidney dysfunction and in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass.

About Angion Biomedica Corp.

Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion’s lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a small molecule designed to mimic the biological activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) to activate the HGF/c-Met pathway, which has a central role in tissue repair and organ recovery. Enrollment is ongoing in a placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial examining the efficacy of ANG-3777 in reducing the severity of transplant-associated acute kidney injury, also known as delayed graft function, in patients at risk for kidney dysfunction. ANG-3777 is also in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass. Angion is also developing ANG-3070, an orally-bioavailable small molecule, as a potential treatment for fibrotic diseases using a precision-medicine approach. For further information, please visit www.angion.com.

