An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Milk market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$3.1 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$3.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Milk segment will reach a market size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Dairy Products market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$40.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Dairy Products market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agropur Cooperative; Arla Foods amba; Dairy Farmers of America Inc.; Danone; Dean Foods Company; Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited; Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.; Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd.; Meiji Co. Ltd.; Nestle SA; Parmalat S.P.A.; Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.; SanCor Cooperativas Unidas Limitada; Saputo Inc.; Savencia Fromage & Dairy; The Kraft Heinz Company; Unilever NV





DAIRY PRODUCTS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Dairy Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Dairy Products Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Dairy Products Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Dairy Products Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Milk (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Milk (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Milk (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Cheese (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Cheese (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Cheese (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Yogurt (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Yogurt (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Yogurt (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Dessert (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Dessert (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Dessert (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Butter (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Butter (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Butter (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Milk Powder (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Milk Powder (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Milk Powder (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Cream (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Cream (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Cream (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Dairy Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: United States Dairy Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Dairy Products Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 30: United States Dairy Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 31: Canadian Dairy Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Canadian Dairy Products Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 33: Dairy Products Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 34: Japanese Market for Dairy Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Dairy Products Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: Japanese Dairy Products Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 37: Chinese Dairy Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Dairy Products Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: Chinese Dairy Products Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Dairy Products Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 40: European Dairy Products Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Dairy Products Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: European Dairy Products Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: European Dairy Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 44: Dairy Products Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: European Dairy Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 46: Dairy Products Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: French Dairy Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 48: French Dairy Products Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 49: Dairy Products Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: German Dairy Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 51: German Dairy Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 52: Italian Dairy Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Dairy Products Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 54: Italian Dairy Products Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Dairy Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Dairy Products Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: United Kingdom Dairy Products Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 58: Spanish Dairy Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Spanish Dairy Products Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 60: Dairy Products Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 61: Russian Dairy Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Dairy Products Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 63: Russian Dairy Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 64: Rest of Europe Dairy Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 65: Dairy Products Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Rest of Europe Dairy Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 68: Dairy Products Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Dairy Products Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 72: Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 73: Dairy Products Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Australian Dairy Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Australian Dairy Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 76: Indian Dairy Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Indian Dairy Products Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 78: Dairy Products Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 79: Dairy Products Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: South Korean Dairy Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Dairy Products Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Dairy Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Dairy Products Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Latin American Dairy Products Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 86: Dairy Products Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: Latin American Dairy Products Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 88: Latin American Dairy Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Dairy Products Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: Latin American Dairy Products Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 91: Argentinean Dairy Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 92: Dairy Products Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Argentinean Dairy Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 94: Dairy Products Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Brazilian Dairy Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 96: Brazilian Dairy Products Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 97: Dairy Products Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Mexican Dairy Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 99: Mexican Dairy Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 100: Rest of Latin America Dairy Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Dairy Products Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Latin America Dairy Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 103: The Middle East Dairy Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 104: Dairy Products Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 105: The Middle East Dairy Products Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 106: The Middle East Dairy Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: The Middle East Dairy Products Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 108: Dairy Products Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 109: Iranian Market for Dairy Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Dairy Products Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Iranian Dairy Products Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 112: Israeli Dairy Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 113: Dairy Products Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 114: Israeli Dairy Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 115: Saudi Arabian Dairy Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Dairy Products Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 117: Saudi Arabian Dairy Products Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 118: Dairy Products Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: United Arab Emirates Dairy Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 120: Dairy Products Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 121: Dairy Products Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Rest of Middle East Dairy Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 123: Rest of Middle East Dairy Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 124: African Dairy Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Dairy Products Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 126: African Dairy Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 337

