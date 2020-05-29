Vancouver, BC, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adera Development recently placed the final Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) panel on Duet, a residential project in West Coquitlam that is built using Adera's SmartWood™ technology.

The "topping off" of Duet is a milestone that reflects the Duet construction team's dedication to delivering on its commitments while maintaining health and safety protocol at its work site throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The B.C. government permitted construction projects to continue in recent months as an essential service in accordance with work site health and sanitation requirements by the Provincial Health Officer.

"We're thrilled to reach this milestone at Duet and to show our commitment to building high-quality, sustainable homes in Coquitlam despite the unprecedented challenges everyone has been facing because of the health crisis," says Eric Andreasen, Adera's vice-president of sales and marketing.

Duet features two buildings: Duet Urban Flats and Duet Cityhomes. Duet Urban Flats is a collection of 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes complete with stunning views of Burnaby Mountain, Simon Fraser University, the North Shore mountains and coastal waters from the expansive common rooftop lanai. Amenities include a gym, an outdoor play park, and common room for private use. A number of homes at Duet Urban Flats will be move-in ready this year.

Duet Cityhomes is a boutique collection of 60 garden and two-story townhomes complete with private rooftop lanais. Duet is well connected to the region via the rapid transit hub of West Coquitlam just a couple of blocks away.

The project features functional, optimized floor plans, and is built with CLT, a key component of Adera’s SmartWood™ method, which is a more efficient, sustainable and carbon-friendly process of building. Owners will also benefit from Adera’s QuietHome™ system, which uses SmartWood™ to reduce sound transference in the building.

The mass timber for the project is manufactured by Penticton-based Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation, which provided CrossLam®️ CLT and Glulam PLUS®️. The lumber is sourced from regional forests and is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

The Vancouver region is a vanguard for large-scale mass timber construction and Adera is at the forefront of a movement that is leading towards cleaner buildings that fight against climate change.

In partnership with TELUS, Duet features TELUS Pure Fibre technology which provides homeowners with advanced connectivity and the fastest internet infrastructure in North America, in addition to SmartHome Security which allows residents control of their homes through the TELUS SmartHome Security App.

The Duet presentation centre is open by private appointment and the Adera team has developed a thorough health and safety plan to ensure that every visitor can have a comfortable, contactless and safe experience in our space. Virtual private presentations are also available if preferred.

