Chapel Hill, N.C., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Downtown Chapel Hill Partnership, a nonprofit organization, announces today the launch of Experience Downtown Chapel Hill (XDCH). This new campaign aims to strengthen downtown Chapel Hill by reintroducing individuals and families to, and deepening existing connections with, unique local businesses.

"Downtown Chapel Hill has long served as a gateway to the University, and we know that businesses are ready to safely welcome back our students, faculty and staff,” said Joel Curran, Vice Chancellor of University Communications at the University of North Carolina. “Every time we buy local, we invest in our vibrant community and support our neighbors and friends who help make Chapel Hill one of the best college towns in the country."

As part of the campaign, XDCH is raising funds to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign also serves as a platform to invite people downtown this summer for physically distanced, responsible living that supports our businesses and reinvigorates our community.

For decades, downtown Chapel Hill has been the town’s hub for economic, social and cultural activity. The area’s many restaurants, bars, retailers, venues and other small businesses were hit especially hard during the two-month closure prompted by the pandemic. XDCH will help support recovery by encouraging patrons to safely return to this business district.

“Chapel Hill is home to many beloved local businesses which have become institutions in our community,” said Matt Gladdek, Executive Director of the Downtown Partnership. “From Henderson to Merritt Mill, along Franklin and Rosemary, the people behind the businesses are what make Chapel Hill special. We look forward to highlighting these stories for years to come.”

Community members can support this initiative by donating through the campaign website, www.ExperienceDCH.org. Funds raised will support financial recovery, sanitation resources and community engagement. In the future, the campaign will use funds to provide safe, free events and programs that help create a dynamic downtown destination for everyone.

To commemorate the community’s ability to come together and its shared collective optimism, XDCH is commissioning a custom mural in downtown. The mural will consist of individual tiles featuring pictures of people, places, moments or events that represent the diversity of the Chapel Hill community and its residents. Supporters can purchase tiles and submit their own photo to be featured as part of the mural. All funds raised will help further fuel support for downtown Chapel Hill. The mural location will be announced later this summer.

For many Chapel Hill businesses, day-to-day operations work differently than they did pre-COVID. The XDCH website serves as a resource for the entire community, providing updates on store operations, hours, safety protocols, takeout and delivery options, gift cards and future events. It also will engage individuals, inviting them to share their vision for the future of Chapel Hill.

