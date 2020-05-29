Amendments to loan facility agreements signed by AS Tallink Grupp and all its lending banks whereby loan principal repayments in the amount of 61mEUR for the year 2020 are deferred and added to the last payment of each respective loan facility came into force today. The loans' final maturities and interest margins remained unchanged. Request for waivers of loan covenants were also approved.

The repayment rescheduling improves significantly Tallink's liquidity position and gives more flexibility for Tallink to maintain sufficient working capital in challenging economic environment.

