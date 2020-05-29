As informed in a public announcement on March 4th 2020, Iceland Seafood International hf ("Iceland Seafood") entered into a share purchase agreement with the management of Havelok to acquire 33% minority share in Havelok. As announced, the consideration was to be paid half with cash payment and half with 24.663.637 new shares in Iceland Seafood. The process of issuing the new shares has now been completed and the total of 24.663.637 new shares in Iceland Seafood have been issued and delivered to the sellers. The share issuance is done in accordance with article 4(3) of the Company's Articles of Association, shareholders do not have preemptive rights to subscribe to the new shares. Total issued share capital in Iceland Seafood is now 2.586.008.571.







