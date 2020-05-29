Toronto, ON, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the context of Covid-19 crisis, Coface Canada is pleased to announce their participation in the extended Trade Partnership Insurance (TPI) powered by EDC (Export Development Canada). This agreement is the result of the strong collaboration between the Government of Canada, Export Development Canada (EDC) and the Receivables Insurance Association of Canada (RIAC).

TPI is a per buyer reinsurance solution backed by EDC that provides complementary credit capacity to the Canadian market. The additional capacity stands on top of the granted credit limits delivered by the private insurers as a complementary credit limit.

Credit insurance is an essential tool to facilitate trade and support the overall supply chain. Canadian businesses will benefit from enhanced credit cover that will secure their cash flow during this challenging period.

In words of Benoit Urbin, Coface Canada Country Manager, “We are pleased to be part of this TPI agreement which is providing enhanced capacity to Canadian businesses to continue to trade securely in these challenging times.”

To learn more about TPI, please visit https://receivablesinsurancecanada.com/.

Gonzalo Escudero-Conesa Coface S.A. Canada Branch +1 (609) 469 0478 gonzalo.escuderoconesa@coface.com