According to preliminary unaudited data sales revenue of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB during the first three months of 2020 was 41.9 million. EUR or 6.7% higher than a year ago (sales revenue for the three months of 2019 amounted to EUR 39.2 million).

EBITDA for the first three months of 2020 was 2.1 million. EUR compared to EUR 1.4 million. EUR EBITDA a year ago.

In the first three months of 2020, the company earned 0.4 million. EUR net profit. During the first three months of 2019 the company accounted 0.3 million. EUR loss.

Audrius Statulevičius

CFO

+370 52461419

