Pleasant Grove, Utah, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- doTERRA, the world leader in essential oils and wellness products, is set to create up to 100 new jobs in the northern suburbs of Cork City over the next three years with the opening of the company’s first manufacturing facility outside of the United States. The Irish operation, which will serve as doTERRA’s European Manufacturing Headquarters, will manufacture and distribute doTERRA products to the European marketplace, as well as provide increased capacity to serve other international markets, including the Middle East and Africa. The privately held company was founded in 2008 and employs over 3,500 people in the U.S. and multiple offices around the world.

The 95,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Blarney consists of cleanrooms, bottling rooms, office space, a lab, cold storage and warehousing and is expected to be completed by the end of July. There are currently 10 employees based in Cork City, and the company will look to add a number of operations roles and warehouse staff in August as the facility ramps up to start production in September. The company will grow its staff in quality control, supply chain management, finance, legal and HR as production increases. doTERRA’s arrival in Ireland is the result of a capital investment made by the company of more than €10m. Construction of the facility began in October 2019, and to date, the project has supported more than 60 construction jobs.

“doTERRA Europe is thriving and enjoying record growth as more people continue to share and use doTERRA’s essential oils,” said David Stirling, doTERRA Founding Executive and CEO. “doTERRA sources so many of its essential oils from Europe, and we are thrilled that this facility allows us to greatly reduce our carbon footprint by ensuring that these oils intended for European customers never leave Europe.”

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD said:

“I am delighted to welcome doTERRA to Ireland and the news that they are planning to create 100 jobs in Cork over the next three years. We are very pleased that the company has picked Ireland as the location for its first manufacturing facility outside of the USA. This is very welcome news at this time.”

IDA Ireland supported the company in its search for a European Headquarters, and Ireland beat off strong competition from several other locations.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland said, “doTERRA’s investment is in line with IDA Ireland’s strategy to continue to win investment and jobs in regional locations. Ireland is the ideal gateway location to Europe, while Cork continues to be a world-class investment location for international companies. doTERRA’s arrival in Cork shows the confidence business leaders have in a region that continues to assert its adaptability and agility despite some extraordinary challenges that have emerged as a result of the global pandemic. I wish doTERRA every success and assure them of IDA Ireland’s continued support.”

“Our new facility is a demonstration of doTERRA’s long-term vision and commitment to supporting our growing customer base throughout Europe and the surrounding areas,” said Sean Poynter, senior vice president of operations for doTERRA. “Our presence in Ireland will increase how quickly we can respond to our customers’ needs while reducing the environmental impact of our global fulfillment and logistics. We are thrilled with the location in Ireland and our great partnerships with local officials, developers, and many others. These local resources and the availability of such a skilled workforce are some of the main reasons we are calling Ireland home for our first global manufacturing site outside the U.S.”

For more information about job opportunities with doTERRA in Cork, contact irelandjobs@doterra.com:

About doTERRA

dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over eight million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

