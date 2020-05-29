NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) resulting from allegations that Commercial Vehicle Group may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 16, 2020, after the market closed, Commercial Vehicle Group issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed that certain financial statements for fiscal 2018 and 2019 periods should no longer be relied upon due to misstatements. Commercial Vehicle Group’s Audit Committee had determined, among other things, that for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, cost of revenues were understated by $4.6 million, net income was overstated by $3.5 million, and diluted earnings per share was overstated by $0.11.

On this news, Commercial Vehicle Group’s share price fell $0.96 per share, or over 38%, over the next two trading days to close at $1.56 per share on March 18, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Commercial Vehicle Group investors. If you purchased shares of Commercial Vehicle Group please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1818.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

