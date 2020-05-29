New York, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Siding Industry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159766/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Fiber Cement market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$443.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$483.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Fiber Cement segment will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Siding Industry market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.8 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Siding Industry market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alside Inc.; American Building Components; Associated Materials Inc.; Boral Limited; Certain Teed Corporation; Designer Panel Systems; Etex; Forterra Building Products Limited; Gentek Building Products Inc.; Georgia-Pacific Corporation; James Hardie Industries PLC; Kaycan Ltd.; LIXIL Group Corporation; Louisiana-Pacific Corporation; Metal Building Components Inc.; National Cladding Wales Ltd.; NCI Building Systems; Nichiha Corporation; Palagio Engineering Srl; Peter L. Brown Co., ; Ply Gem Holdings Inc.; Royal Building Products; Ruukki Construction; Sto Corp.; The Alumasc Group PLC; Wienerberger AG





SIDING INDUSTRY MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Siding: An Introductory Prelude Recent Market Activity Growing Importance of Building Architecture Drives Significance of Siding Asia-Pacific to Drive Future Growth China Evolves into Most Important Market Developed Regions Remain Prominent Consumers Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects Competitive Scenario Siding: A Highly Fragmented Market Product Promotion & Distribution: Key Focus Areas Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares Siding Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alumasc Group Plc (UK) Associated Materials, Inc (USA) Alside, Inc. (USA) Gentek Building Products Inc. (USA) BlueScope (Australia) Boral Limited (Australia) Certain Teed Corporation (USA) Designer Panel Systems (Australia) Etex (Belgium) Forterra Building Products Limited (UK) Georgia-Pacific Corporation (USA) James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland) Kaycan Ltd. (USA) Kingspan Panels (USA) LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan) Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (USA) NCI Building Systems (USA) American Building Components (USA) Metal Building Components Inc. (USA) National Cladding Wales Ltd. (UK) Nichiha Corporation (Japan) Palagio Engineering Srl (Italy) Peter L. Brown Co. (USA) Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (USA) Royal Building Products (Canada) Ruukki Construction (Finland) Sto Corp. (USA) Toray ACE Co. Ltd. (Japan) Wienerberger AG (Austria)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in the World Construction Industry Spells Opportunities Key Factors Fuelling Growth in the Global Building Construction Market Brick Siding: The Largest Product Segment Wider Color Palette Drives Consumer Interest in Stucco Siding Fiber Cement Siding Gains Widespread Acceptance Vinyl Siding Emerges as Fastest Growing Product Segment Cost Advantage Fuels Rapid Growth in Vinyl Siding Rust-Resistance Properties of Metal Siding Find Fervor in Coastal Regions Issues & Challenges Fire Safety Emerges as Key Concern Growing Use of Glass for Exterior Walls Color and Styling Innovations in the Siding Industry LP's SmartSide Siding Gains Huge Popularity Hardie Fiber Cement Siding: Another Major Innovation Issues Related to Repainting Kaycan Ocean Park Ultra Vinyl "Lap Siding" Kaycan Montebello Vinyl Log Siding Fiber-Cement Lap Siding and Panels New Siding Products with Improved Design and Durability Nearly Natural Catching Rays Smarter Siding Three-toned Stone Estate-the Royal Offering Game-changing Ultimate Clip Aesthetically Advanced and Easy-to-Install Products Grab Attention

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 113

