SATO Corporation

Press release, May 29, 2020



SATO Corporation has today received information that Marcus Hansson, member of the Board of Directors in SATO Corporation, is suspected of insider trading in Sweden. Hansson acts as CFO in Fastighets AB Balder, which is the main shareholder of SATO.



The suspicion does not concern any financial instruments in SATO or in Balder. We are currently awaiting further information.



For more information please contact:

Erik Selin, Chairman of the Board of Directors

+4631109592



SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2019, SATO owned over 26 000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg. We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs. SATO Group's net sales in 2019 were EUR 296 million, operating profit EUR 726 million and profit before taxes EUR 671 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly EUR 4,7 billion.