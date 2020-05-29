PUNE, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global activated carbon market size is projected to reach USD 4.09 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Wide usage of activated carbon in water treatment operations will be the central force driving the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Activated Carbon Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Powdered, Granular, and Others), By Application (Water Treatment, Air & Gas Purification, Food & Beverage, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Activated carbon is the most preferred solution for treating drinking water due to its ability to adsorb synthetic organic chemicals, odour & taste compounds, and natural organic compounds. This carbon form has high adsorption efficiency as it is highly porous and features a large surface area where contaminants can get effectively adsorbed. With increasing levels of water pollution and contamination, especially in developing nations, the adoption of activated carbon solutions is set to escalate in the foreseeable future.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The report states that the value of this market stood at USD 2.73 billion in 2018. The report answers the following questions:

What are the main factors and trends charting the market’s growth trajectory?

What are the major obstacles hindering the market growth?

How are regional developments influencing the market values?

Who are the top players in the market and how are they aligning their strategies to the needs of the market?

How has the market been segmented and analysed on the basis of those segments?

Market Driver:

Rising Mercury Pollution Worldwide to Stoke the Uptake of Activated Carbon

As economic activities have intensified, pollution levels caused by mercury emissions have also risen in tandem. According to the European Commission, human actions led to an influx of 1,960 metric tons of mercury into the atmosphere and 1,000 metric tons in the oceans in 2010. The UN Environment Program (UNEP) has postulated that artisanal and small-scale gold mining account for 37% of the total anthropogenic mercury emissions.

Mercury pollution is a leading cause of worry for governments and other stakeholders across the globe because of its deleterious effects on human health. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that exposure to mercury can have detrimental effects on the lungs, kidneys, eyes, and the digestive, nervous, and immune systems. The activated carbon market growth is premised on the proven efficacy of activated carbon injection technology in removing mercury from exhaust gas released from fossil fuel-powered plants. Thus, escalating levels of mercury pollution is likely to boost the adoption of activated carbon technologies.

Regional Analysis:

Heightened Need for Potable Water in Asia-Pacific to Augment the Market

Among regions, Asia-Pacific is slated to lead the activated carbon market share during the forecast period owing to the dire need for potable water in the region, propelled by the rapid population growth in India and China. Moreover, large availability of natural resources and raw materials and increasing investment in wastewater treatment will add to the favourable conditions in the region for the market to grow.

The market size in North America was at USD 0.71 billion in 2018 and the region is expected to maintain its steady pace of growth in the coming years as a result of rising demand for air and water purification technologies. In addition, stringent government norms for treating industrial wastewater will further augment the market growth in the region. Similar trends will be observed in Europe, where governments are implementing strict regulations to reduce industrial and water pollution.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Investment in Innovation to Intensify Market Competition

Key players in this market are methodically investing their resources in R&D to enhance their innovation capacities and gain an edge in the market. These innovations will also enable companies to strengthen their product portfolios and enlarge their customer base.

Industry Developments:

September 2019: An investor group based in Europe and specializing in the activated carbon domain acquired Oxbow Activated Carbon and renamed it as Puragen Activated Carbons. Together with Oxbow’s wide array of cost-effective solutions and the new strategies of the new owners Puragen will seek to expand its footprint in the activated carbon industry.

An investor group based in Europe and specializing in the activated carbon domain acquired Oxbow Activated Carbon and renamed it as Puragen Activated Carbons. Together with Oxbow’s wide array of cost-effective solutions and the new strategies of the new owners Puragen will seek to expand its footprint in the activated carbon industry. April 2018: The US-based specialty chemicals company, Cabot Corporation, commercially released the SedimentPure™ Activated Carbon Calculator. The new offering is designed as an online modeling tool to allow stakeholders and engineers to assess sediment remediation options by utilizing reactive caps powered by activated carbon and permeable reactive barriers.

Industry Developments:

March 2019: Ricoh Industries France announced that it will be expanding its production of thermal paper line. The company will be building a new coating machine to double its production capacity.

