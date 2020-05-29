Pune, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global small drones market size is projected to reach USD 22.55 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.92% during the forecast period. Expanding budgetary allocation to the defense sector will be a key factor driving the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Small Drones Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, and Hybrid/Transitional), By Power Source (Lithium-ion cells, Hybrid Fuel cells, and Solar cells), By Size (Micro, and Mini & Nano), By Application (Civil & Commercial, Military, Homeland Security, and Consumer) and Regional Forecast, 2015-2026”. National security from external as well as domestic threats is nudging governments around the world to ramp up their expenditure on the armed forces. Data released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) revealed that in 2019, total world military spending increased to USD 1917 billion, reflecting a 3.6% rise from 2018 levels.

The most extravagant countries, according to the SIPRI, were the US, China, India, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. Budgetary increases indicate countries’ willingness to upgrade their weapons’ stock and add new technologies to the existing inventory. This bodes well for small drones as they can play an instrumental role in collecting vital data from behind enemy lines, thus enabling commanders to take critical strategic decisions.





As per the report, the value of this market was at USD 6.46 billion in 2018. The report also contains the following:

In-depth examination of the drivers and restraints characterizing the market;

Thorough research into each and every market segment;

Valuable insights into the regional dynamics influencing the market; and

Comprehensive profiling and analysis of the key market players and their preferred strategies.





Market Driver

Potential Benefits of Small Drones in Agriculture to Generate New Opportunities

Rapid growth in populations, especially in developing nations, has intensified the need for improved agricultural productivity. Given the numerous unknowns such as climatic conditions that can gravely impact agricultural yield, the need for modern technology has become acute in this sector. Small drones can provide a wide array of solutions to the pestering problems that are hindering growth in the agriculture sector.

For example, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has deployed drones in the Philippines that are armed with navigation and photogrammetric equipment to detect lack of water supply or deficiency of nutrients for specific crops. Using these drones, farmers in the country can now take appropriate actions to ensure that their farm yield does not suffer from any natural disaster. Similarly, in India, governments of various states such as Maharashtra and Rajasthan are using drones to collect agricultural data and take decisions accordingly. Thus, increasing uptake of unmanned aircraft systems in countries heavily dependent on agriculture is fueling the small drones market growth.





Regional Analysis



North America to Command Lion’s Share in the Market; Asia-Pacific to Grow Substantially

In terms of revenue, North America is poised to dominate the small drones market share during the forecast period owing to massive investments in military research & development and heavy defense expenditure by the US. Moreover, the privatized defense sector in the region has attracted several players in the arena who are making large investments in UAV technologies, which is proving favourable for the market. In 2018, the market size in North America was at USD 3.16 billion.

The market in Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to register an impressive growth rate on account of extensive deployment of small drones by China in various application areas, including agriculture, construction, and power & energy. In Europe, the market will be mainly driven by the employment of small drones by the UK law enforcement agencies and for commercial applications in France.



Competitive Landscape

Operational Diversification to be the Mainstay Strategy for Market Players

Major competitors in this market are taking definitive steps to tighten their grip on the market share. One of the prominent strategies adopted by the players is to diversify and expand their operational horizons, which will further enable them to broaden their global presence.



List of Companies Profiled in the Small Drones Market Report:

Autel Robotics USA

AguaDrone.com

INSITU

EHANG

3DR

Parrot Drones SAS

3D Robotics

Textron

Delair

Kespry

YUNEEC

AeroVironment, Inc.



DJI



Industry Developments:

May 2020: Parrot Drones announced that it will be providing support to Human Rights Watch in their quest to investigate human rights violations around the world. The company will be strengthening the organization’s efforts by providing its ANAFI drones, along with other technical support.

May 2020: The Chinese drones specialist, DJI, launched the Matrice 300 RTK (M300 RTK), the company’s most advanced commercial drone platform offering. Drones under this platform will be armed with the Zenmuse H20 Series, a multi-sensor, hybrid camera. Together, these tools will deliver precise aerial images and other data in hitherto unexplored areas.





