Bentonville, Arkansas, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is excited to announce the relocation of its corporate office in Bentonville to a larger facility in Rogers, AR to accommodate continued business growth. The new office is located at 1805 N. 2nd Street in the Benchmark Group Building.

“This move represents a significant milestone in the growth and evolution of our company,” said Jeff Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re growing and we need a bigger space to accommodate our associates, and to foster a more productive work environment.”



“For the first time in a long time, we will have all of our corporate associates in the same facility,” Williams added. “This move will allow us to be more efficient and better serve our dealerships and our growing customer base. The new location features improved workspaces that will help to facilitate internal and external collaboration and communication. We’re excited to join the Benchmark Group in their beautiful building and to be a part of downtown Rogers.”



David P. Kimball, P.E., President of Benchmark Group, commented, “On behalf of the entire Benchmark Group team, we would like to welcome each one of the Car-Mart associates to our facility and downtown Rogers. We are honored to share our location with a company that was also founded in Rogers and shares a lot of the same values as our founder, Paul C. Parks, P.E., instilled at Benchmark Group.”



“We are excited to see Car-Mart relocate to Rogers into such a wonderful building in downtown Rogers. Any day that jobs are coming to our city is a day to celebrate. The Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Car-Mart to their new home in Rogers and we look forward to working with them to continue their growth and expansion within our community,” said Raymond Burns, President/CEO of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce.



About America's Car-Mart



America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com .



Car-Mart was named to the Forbes 2019 America’s Best Mid-Size Employers list for two consecutive years and has sold nearly 690,000 vehicles since fiscal year 2000.







Jeff Williams, CEO at (479) 464-9944 or Vickie Judy, CFO at (479) 418-8081