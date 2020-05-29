Groupe Partouche announces having bought this day, mainly from the company Delahaye & Co1, 95% of the shares of the company CLUB BERRI SAS, holding a rent agreement for the premises hosting the « Club Berri ».



Therefore, Groupe Partouche holds a gaming club in Paris, increasing its territorial grid.

« Club Berri » is located 11 rue de Berri, next to the Champs-Elysées, in the previous Cercle Gaillon premises, a legendary gaming location in Paris reputed for its framework and high-quality client base.

Since mid-October 2019, « Club Berri » has been the 6th Parisian gaming club having been granted an operation authorisation, amongst the 8 authorised clubs today.

Closed since the beginning of the confinement, Groupe Partouche wishes to reopen « Club Berri » as soon as the health outcome allows it.

This transaction follows the promissory deed signed on the 24th of February 2020, subject to conditions precedents which have all been fulfilled, including the final investment authorisation from the Interior Minister.

New financial agenda 2020:

Turnover 2nd quarter: Wednesday 10th June 2020, after Paris stock market close

1st half-year income: Thursday 16th of July 2020 , after Paris stock market close

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 42 casinos and employs nearly 4,200 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B. ISIN : FR0012612646 - Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP









1 Delahaye & Co keeps 5% of the share capital.









