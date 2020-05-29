Press release

Paris La Défense, 29 May 2020

General Meeting of shareholders of 29 May 2020

Approval of all resolutions

Renewal of Frédéric Moyne’s term of office as Chief Executive Officer

The Annual General Meeting of Albioma's shareholders, held on 29 May 2020 behind closed doors in view of the Covid-19 epidemic, approved all the resolutions submitted to it by a very large majority. The recording of the meeting, the detailed results of the votes and information on the quorum will soon be available on the Company's website.

Renewal of Frédéric Moyne’s term of office as Chief Executive Officer

In line with its decision of 27 May 2019 to combine the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer and to entrust the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors to Frédéric Moyne, the Board of Directors, which met on 29 May 2020 on the occasion of the General Meeting, decided to renew the latter's term of office as Chief Executive Officer for a period of four years expiring at the end of the General Meeting called in 2024 to approve the 2023 financial statements.

Distribution of a dividend of €0.70 per share, partially payable in shares

The General Meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of €0.70 per share. This dividend will be increased to €0.77 for shareholders who can prove that they have held registered shares continuously since 1 January 2018, up to a limit of 0.5% of the share capital. From 15 June 2020 to 2 July 2020, for those holding direct registered shares, or on 6 July 2020 in other cases, shareholders will have the option to receive half of their dividend in new shares, which will be issued at a unit price of €27.77. The remainder of the dividend will be paid in cash. The payment of the dividend and the possible delivery of the new shares will take place on 10 July 2020.

Frédéric Moyne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “I would like to thank the Board of Directors for its renewed confidence. With the support of all the Directors, Albioma's teams have risen to the challenge of converting our power plants to biomass in Overseas France, continuing to roll out our model internationally and accelerating our development in solar power.

I am delighted to note that with a quorum of nearly 63%, despite the procedure for convening the meeting behind closed doors, our shareholders have shown overwhelming support in casting their votes, testifying to the vitality of their commitment to us.

Our Group has demonstrated the resilience and strength of its model during the Covid-19 health crisis. By very quickly implementing appropriate measures to guarantee the health and safety of our employees, electricity generation was ensured without interruption in all regions, enabling the smooth operation of essential services that are vital to our territories. Today, when confinement is coming to an end, our work sites and plant maintenance shutdowns, temporarily interrupted or postponed, are gradually being resumed."

Next on the agenda: results for the first half 2020, on 27 July 2020 after trading.

