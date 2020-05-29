BONDUELLE

The controlling family shareholder, the directors and the officers of Bonduelle unite for the common good during the Covid-19 crisis

The controlling family shareholder, the directors and the officers of Bonduelle want to support those who have suffered the most from the crisis: thus the Bonduelle SCA General Partner, Pierre and Benoît Bonduelle SAS, will propose to the December 3, 2020, Shareholders General Meeting in respect of the dividend for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, to reduce by 20% the usual group's distribution ratios, which proposal is supported by the Supervisory Board. The members of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA and the directors of Bonduelle SA have decided to waive 20% of their attendance fees. In addition, the members of the Chief Executive Board have cut their fixed compensation by 20% during the quarantine.

These sums help to fund the bonus being given to the employees who have continued to staff the plants and have demonstrated a proud commitment to their work, setting aside their legitimate concerns in order to guarantee that everyone has access to food.

The sums collected also help offset the lost wages of the lowest-earning employees, and they go toward assisting employees who are facing challenging medical situations.

These actions show that the civic engagement of the group and its teams in combating the coronavirus extends beyond the role of a responsible player in the food chain. This engagement is visible both inside and outside the company, at all levels, and it aims to touch as many people as possible, both on an ad hoc basis in response to emergencies and over the long term when different situations require it.

For everyone, by everyone, and around the world, initiatives and joint efforts continue to be created and organized to best respond to local needs and the daily challenges of healthcare workers. In the United States, Canada, France and elsewhere in Europe, local community-oriented efforts are proliferating to help those who are most in need. American families in difficulty, Food Banks of Quebec, Lille students, homeless people in the Île-de-France French region and charities of all types, among other examples, have received product donations thanks to our employees' extraordinary dedication.

In addition, from mid-May to the end of August, Bonduelle is offering free access to Cabaletta salad vending machines in the hospitals in Lille, France, giving healthcare workers round-the-clock, unrestricted access to a balanced diet.

One thing is certain: although the Covid-19 crisis will have created challenges, it will also have offered, however, an opportunity to resoundingly affirm the values of solidarity and community integration that the employees of the Bonduelle Group so cherish.

About Bonduelle : Bonduelle, a family business, was established in 1853. Its mission is to be the world reference in "well-living" through plant-based food. Prioritizing innovation and long-term vision, the group is diversifying its operations and geographical presence. Its vegetables, grown over almost 120,000 hectares all over the world, are sold in 100 countries under various brand names and through various distribution channels and technologies. An expert in agro-industry with 56 industrial sites or owned agricultural production sites, Bonduelle produces quality products by selecting the best crop areas close to its customers.

