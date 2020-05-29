On 28 May 2020, the companies controlled by AUGA group, AB (the Company) Cooperative Company "AgroMilk", Cooperative Company "Juodmargėlis" and Cooperative Company "Šventosios pievos" signed the sale-purchase agreements with former shareholders regarding the acquisition of all the shares of Cooperative Company “Grybai LT” (the Cooperative), which produces AUGA preserved products, at a total price of almost EUR 1.5 million. Thus, together with other members of the Cooperative, also controlled by the Company, Baltic Champs, UAB and UAB "AUGA Luganta" acquired the control of the Cooperative through 100% of its share capital.

Acquiring the control of the Cooperative and buying out all of its shares will allow the Company to improve gross profit of the end-consumer packaged goods business segment and further grow the sales in this segment.

CEO

Kestutis Juscius

+370 5 233 5340