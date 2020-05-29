



This Proposed Tauri-Gum™ Product Version Will Not Contain Any Phytocannabinoids -- The Proposed Flavor: PEAR BELLINI

NEW YORK, NY, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences Company, with proprietary CBD & CBG infused chewing gums and edibles product(s) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that it has commenced development of an Immune Booster version of Tauri-Gum™. This proposed product will contain 60mg of Vitamin C and 10mg of Elemental Zinc (“Zinc”) in each piece of chewing gum (samples are already being produced). This product will NOT contain any Phytocannabinoids (i.e. CBD or CBG) / Proposed Flavor: Pear Bellini. The following MSRP is anticipated, for Pear Bellini flavor Tauri-Gum™: $13.99 per blister pack.

The Company’s proposed Pear Bellini Flavor, Immune Booster Tauri-Gum™ product, will be: Kosher Certified, Vegan, Lab-Tested, NON-GMO, Allergen Free, Gluten Free, Infused with 60mg Vitamin C & 10mg Elemental Zinc/per Each Piece of Chewing Gum, Completely Free of Phytocannabinoids, and 100% Made in the USA.

This proposed version of Tauri-Gum™ is being developed for General Usage. With respect to the entirety of the Company’s retail Tauri-Gum™ product line, there are NO “Treatment Claims” that are made.

Below Links - (2 Published Articles on Immune Boosting Properties of Vitamin C and Zinc):

From National Institute of Health Website (Year: 2006)

Link: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16373990/

From Cleveland Clinic Website (Year: 2015)

Link: https://health.clevelandclinic.org/eat-these-foods-to-boost-your-immune-system/

Tauriga’s Chief Executive Officer Seth M. Shaw stated, “After extensive consultations with our contract R & D laboratory, the Company has decided to commence development of this newest version of Tauri-Gum™. This proposed product, when production is complete, will represent an important diversification for both the Company and its flagship Tauri-Gum™ brand. The Company firmly believes that functional chewing gum technologies are gaining traction and importance in both the retail and medical arenas. This product will be the Company’s sixth Tauri-Gum™ flavor or version, and will contain no Phytocannabinoids. Besides the large and fast-growing market opportunity for immune boosting supplements, this product enables the Tauri-Gum™ brand to gain a potential initial foothold with some large retailers that have not yet introduced CBD and CBG edibles products. The Company continues to experience strong levels of interest in all of its products and product lines and this proposed Tauri-Gum™ version has the potential to attract a completely different demographic to the Company’s continually growing customer base.”

THE COMPLETE Tauri-Gum™ PRODUCT LINE (Inclusive of the Above Referenced, Newest Proposed Version):

COLOR PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

1) RED . . . Pomegranate Flavor CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™

2) ORANGE . . . Blood Orange Flavor CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™

3) YELLOW. . . Peach-Lemon Flavor CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™

4) GREEN. . . Pear Bellini Flavor Vitamin C/Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum™

5) BLUE. . . Mint Flavor CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™

6) PURPLE . . . Black Currant Flavor CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is both Kosher certified and Vegan formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) & (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Peach-Lemon and Black Currant). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com ). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at www.tauriga.com

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, are its two ongoing biotechnology initiatives. The first one relates to the development of a Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed to help patients that are subjected to ongoing chemotherapy treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. The second one relates to a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for the co-development of a rapid, multiplexed, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test with superior sensitivity and selectivity.

The Company is headquartered in New York City and operates a regional office in Barcelona, Spain. In addition, the Company operates a full time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

CONTACT INFORMATION



Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email: sshaw@tauriga.com

cell # (917) 796 9926

Instagram: @taurigum

Twitter: @SethMShaw

Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com

Attachment