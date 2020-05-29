Seattle, Wash., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girls' Voices at Home, a program of the national nonprofit GreaterGood.org, announces April Judd, age 19, of Shawville, Quebec, Canada, as the winner of the “Class of 2020” Challenge and awards her a $1,000 cash scholarship. The “Class of 2020” Challenge provided 379 students worldwide in 49 countries the opportunity to share how the coronavirus pandemic has changed their senior year.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity and for providing such a platform for all girls to share their stories," said April Judd. "This cash scholarship means the absolute world to me and it will help me pursue my education as well as relieve some stress during this time in history. "

April Judd, a soon to be graduate of John Abbott College, creatively uses humor and edits in segments to her video to depict her journey during the coronavirus pandemic to deliver an inspiring message that the Class of 2020 can use this experience to their advantage to mold the universe into the future of what they want to see.

The “Class of 2020” Challenge invited high school and college seniors to record a selfie video or upload an edited clip that answers the question: How did the coronavirus change your senior year? Participants of the “Class of 2020” Challenge had the opportunity to win a $1,000 cash scholarship and the platform serves as a virtual yearbook for these graduating seniors by showcasing all submissions.

“For many college and high-school seniors in the graduating class of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed their final year,” said Patricia Cogley, Director of Girls’ Voices. “True to our mission, Girls’ Voices at Home is giving young women around the world the opportunity to showcase their creativity, resilience, and ideas for a better future despite this challenging and unprecedented time.”

The “Class of 2020 ” Challenge is an initiative of Girls’ Voices at Home. Girls’ Voices at Home is a public version of GreaterGood.org’s Girls’ Voices media training program, aimed at providing much needed connectivity for girls isolated at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Girls’ Voices at Home provides tips and lessons to improve photography, video, and storytelling skills, while offering an outlet for self-affirming creative expression via ongoing challenges. The “Class of 2020” Challenge is one of many to be launched through the platform, each providing scholarship or prize opportunities for participants.

About GreaterGood.org: GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 12 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

