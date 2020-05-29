May 29, 2020 12:43 ET

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

29 May 2020

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 29 May 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 483,778 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 41.3 pence per share.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 306,450,951 Ordinary 10p Shares.

