NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market is estimated to be valued at USD 63.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 89.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2020-2025.



Extensive utilization of services and data concerning mobile devices that is live-streaming and commerce based is further accentuating the growth of MVNO market across the globe.

There are several mobile network operators realizing significant investment from key players in order to progress and maintain prevailing infrastructure, which is the key factor driving the growth of the MVNO market, globally. Furthermore, increasing adoption of advanced devices along with enhancing the speed of the network is another factor that is pertaining towards the growth of the global MVNO market.

The substantial investments undertaken by key players in the market is majorly focused upon improving mobile broadband connectivity and network coverage that is further strengthening the growth of the MVNO market. However, augmented operational cost and reduced average revenue per user for MNO is expected to hamper the growth of the MVNO market across the globe.

Explore key industry insights in 151 tables and 83 figures from the 193 pages of report, “Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Type (Discount, Media, Business, Retail, Roaming, Migrant, M2M and Telecom), by Operation Model (Reseller MVNO, Full MVNO and Service Operator MVNO), by End-User (Consumer and Enterprise)”

On the basis of type, the MVNO market is segmented into discount, media, business, retail, roaming, migrant, M2M and telecom. Among these segments, M2M segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing cellular connectivity across the globe, and increasing adoption of connecting devices.

On the basis of the operation model, the MVNO market is segmented into reseller MVNO, full MVNO and service operator MVNO. Among these segments, service operator MVNO is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as it offers immense revenue network growth opportunities for enterprises by setting tariffs independent of retail prices.

On the basis of end-user, the MVNO market is segmented into consumer and enterprise. Among these two segments, enterprises segment is expected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period as these networks are operators find enterprise market lucrative due to the high compliance and long-term relationship with the enterprises.

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth of during the forecast period since various emerging economies such as India, Myanmar, Vietnam, and China are emphasizing efforts towards the enlargement of telecommunication facilities and modernization. The rampant growth of telecommunications segment in this region is the major factor pertaining towards the growth of the MVNO market. Increasing benefits of MVNO in healthcare domain along with rigorous provisions provided by MNO and favorable policies of the supervisor are expected to impact the growth of the MVNO market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Insight

Key players operating in MNVO market are leveraging market growth through various mergers & acquisitions and collaboration of existing firms with several other enterprises that are helping the key players operating in MVNO industry to gain competitive advantage and hence provide improved services to its clients.

The key players operating in the global MVNO market include IBM Corporation, Appsee, Swrve, TUNE, Localytics, Amplitude, AppDynamics, Heap, AppsFlyer, Mixpanel, App Annie, Taplytics, Apptentive, Kochava, MOENGAGE, and CleverTap.

Global MVNO Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2015–2025

Discount

Media

Business

Retail

Roaming

Migrant

M2M

Telecom

Operation Model Insight and Forecast 2015–2025

Reseller MVNO

Full MVNO

Service Operator MVNO

End User Insight and Forecast 2015–2025

Consumer

Enterprise

Geographical Segmentation

Industrial Refrigeration Market by Region

North America

By Type

By Operation Model

By End User

By Country U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe

By Type

By Operation Model

By End User

By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

By Type

By Operation Model

By End User

By Country Japan China Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World (RoW)

By Type

By Operation Model

By End User

By Country Brazil Saudi Arabia Other Countries



