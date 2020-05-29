HOUSTON, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share on common stock payable on July 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2020. This is an update to the company’s previously announced dividend policy change from March 10, 2020, which reduced the quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share.



About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with operations in the United States, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. We are the largest onshore oil producer in the U.S., including in the Permian Basin, and a leading offshore producer in the Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon dioxide management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.