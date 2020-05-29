Burleson, Texas, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill & Healthy Joe’s, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today reports financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. Muscle Maker Grill's management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.



“Since we became public in February of this year, the company, along with everyone in the food services industry has had to pivot to make necessary operational and financial decisions needed to be able to keep our staff and customers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. We have a robust plan in place to keep our business flowing and I look forward to discussing these future initiatives with you on our earnings call”, says CEO Michael Roper.

A replay of the call and transcript may be accessed by visiting Muscle Maker Grill's website at https://musclemakergrill.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/ and will be available approximately two hours after the call.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

