NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global integration platform as a service (iPaaS) market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 40.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2025).



Industry Insights By Deployment Type (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Public Cloud), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By Service Type (Application Integration, Data Transformation, Real-Time Monitoring and Integration, Training and Consulting, Support & Maintenance, and Cloud Service Orchestration), By Industry Vertical (Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Consumer Goods and Retail, Education, Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Others)

The increasing adoption of digital solutions by most industries, technological advancements and increasing inclination towards cloud-based solutions by the banking sector are the key factors leading to the growth in the iPaaS market, globally.

Increasing need to streamline BFSI activities creates the demand for cloud-based solutions including hybrid cloud, private cloud and public cloud which fuels the growth of the iPaaS market. Some other factors driving the growth of the iPaaS industry are increasing demand for faster deployment and scalability and business agility and digitalization of workflow in different industry verticals.

On the basis of deployment type, the iPaaS market is segmented into the private cloud, hybrid cloud, and public cloud. Of all, the hybrid cloud holds the largest share in the market and private cloud is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Explore key industry insights in 236 tables and 127 figures from the 220 pages of report, “Global iPaaS Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Deployment Type (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Public Cloud), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By Service Type (Application Integration, Data Transformation, Real-Time Monitoring and Integration, Training and Consulting, Support & Maintenance, and Cloud Service Orchestration), By Industry Vertical (Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Consumer Goods and Retail, Education, Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Others)”



Based on organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. The iPaaS market size is larger for large enterprises; however, its growth rate is higher for small and medium enterprises due to the increasing awareness and increasing complexities of integrating the application in on-premise and cloud.

Among different verticals including telecommunications, government and public sector, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, education, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, and others, the iPaaS market size for BFSI is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. BFSI sector is moving towards the digitalization of its most of the services and the banking is shifting from on-premise to cloud platform. Although different banking IT professionals are still evaluating the advantages of private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud, iPaaS offers them a new cloud-based approach with several benefits.

North America accounted for the major share in the iPaaS industry in 2019, globally due to the presence of a large number of industry players, and rapid adoption of cloud-based services among enterprises in the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for advanced integration solutions in the region and increasing inclination toward the cloud for business activities and operations fuel the growth of the market in the region.

The key players operating in the iPaaS industry include SnapLogic, Inc., Scribe Software Corporation Celigo, Inc., Dell Boomi Inc., IBM Corporation, MuleSoft, Inc., Informatica Corporation, DBSync Ltd Jitterbit, Inc., and Oracle Corporation. Industry players are leveraging the market growth with forming strategies for collaboration, partnership, and technological advancements.

Global iPaaS Market Coverage

Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

Organization Size Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Service Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Application Integration

Data Transformation

Real-Time Monitoring and Integration

Training and Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Cloud Service Orchestration

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Industrial

Building and Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Security

Industry Vertical Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods and Retail

Education, Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Industrial Refrigeration Market by Region

North America

By Deployment Type

By Organization Size

By Service Type

By Application

By Industry Vertical

By Country U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe

By Deployment Type

By Organization Size

By Service Type

By Application

By Industry Vertical

By Country Germany Russia France Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

By Deployment Type

By Organization Size

By Service Type

By Application

By Industry Vertical

By Country Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America

By Deployment Type

By Organization Size

By Service Type

By Application

By Industry Vertical

By Country Brazil Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

By Deployment Type

By Organization Size

By Service Type

By Application

By Industry Vertical

By Country Saudi Arabia Egypt Rest of MEA



