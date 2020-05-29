Industry Insights by Component (Hardware and Software), by Device Type (AR Devices and VR Devices), by Application (AR Applications and VR Applications)



NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is estimated to generate revenue of USD 22.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 161.1 billion by 2025, witnessing 48.8% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by the factors such as increasing responsiveness about this technology, rapid acceptance of AR and VR technology among various industry domains and the amalgamation of AR and VR to develop the mixed reality that can be implemented for prospective applications.

The market for AR and VR market is primarily driven by technological development, rapid growth in the adoption of tablet computers and smartphones, excessive concentration of major tech players in the AR and VR system worldwide. The increasing penetration of smartphones and tablet computers is extensively contributing towards the growth of AR and VR market across the globe. The tablet-based and mobile-based AR and VR technology is observing rapid application form the key players operating in education, interior designing, e-commerce, architecture, and furnishing.

VR enables utilization of computer technology in order to develop a simulated environment. On the contrary, AR coats computer-generated developments over an existing reality that enhances interaction ability of this system. On the basis of technology, the augmented reality and virtual reality market are segmented into AR technology and VR technology. AR technology is further subcategorized into marker-based and markerless. Marker-based is further sub-segmented into active and passive and markerless is further subdivided into model-based tracking and image-based processing. VR technology is further subdivided into semi-immersive and fully immersive and non-immersive.

On the basis of component, the AR and VR market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment accounts for the larger revenue in this segment of AR and VR market globally. Moreover, the software market is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period attributed towards expanding demand from media and entertainment industry to meet the evolving needs of the consumers such as that of simulation games which are based out of AR technology

On the basis of device type, the AR and VR market is segmented into AR devices and VR devices. Among these two segments, AR devices are expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period owing to extensive demand for AR and VR technology from healthcare and retail domain in a developed economy that enables doctors and nurses to identify vein locations in patients.

On the basis of application, the AR and VR market is segmented into AR applications and VR applications. AR application is segmented into consumer, commercial, aerospace and defense, enterprise, healthcare, and others. Of all, AR market size was largest for consumer applications. The VR application is also categorized into consumer, commercial, aerospace and defense, enterprise, healthcare, and others. Among all these segments, commercial applications accounted for the largest demand for VR solutions.

North America accounted for the major share in the AR and VR industry in 2019, globally as the players in the region are continuously investing capital for the advancement of technology. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards increasing investment in defense and commercial domain in this region. The existence of a large number of display board industrialists along with technological enhancements are the key factors bolstering the growth of AR and VR market.

The market structure for global AR and VR market is fragmented and some of the key players operating in the AR and VR market across the globe include Alphabet Inc., Oculus VR, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Himax Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., PTC Inc., and Sony Corporation.

Global AR and VR Market Coverage

Component Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Hardware

Software

Device Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

AR Devices Head-Mounted Displays Head-Up Displays

VR Devices Head-Mounted Displays Gesture Tracking Devices Projector & Display Wall Devices



Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

AR Applications Consumer Commercial Aerospace and Defense Enterprise Healthcare Others

VR Application Consumer Commercial Aerospace and Defense Enterprise Healthcare Others



Geographical Segmentation

Industrial Refrigeration Market by Region

North America

By Component

By Device

By Application

By Country U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe

By Component

By Device

By Application

By Country Germany U.K. France Spain Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

By Component

By Device

By Application

By Country Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America

By Component

By Device

By Application

By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM



Middle East and Africa

By Component

By Device

By Application

By Country U.A.E South Africa Rest of MEA



