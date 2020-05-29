TORONTO, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.



A total of 215,532,162 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 74.05% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

election of all ten management nominees to the board of directors of the Corporation; and



appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Voted For

(#) Voted For

(%) Voted Withhold

(#) Voted Withhold

(%) John Burzynski 200,179,929 99.42 % 1,168,184 0.58 % José Vizquerra Benavides 198,066,705 98.37 % 3,281,408 1.63 % Sean Roosen 198,269,197 98.47 % 3,078,916 1.53 % Patrick F.N. Anderson 199,211,221 98.94 % 2,136,892 1.06 % Keith McKay 199,187,777 98.93 % 2,160,336 1.07 % Amy Satov 199,491,686 99.08 % 1,856,427 0.92 % Bernardo Alvarez Calderon 199,486,523 99.08 % 1,861,590 0.93 % Robert Wares 198,247,951 98.46 % 3,100,162 1.54 % Andrée St-Germain 199,095,196 98.88 % 2,252,917 1.12 % Cathy Singer 199,948,356 99.31 % 1,399,757 0.70 %

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko's issuer profile.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d’Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding the Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

For further information please contact:

John Burzynski

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 363-8653