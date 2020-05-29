TORONTO, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.
A total of 215,532,162 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 74.05% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.
All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:
Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:
|Name
|Voted For
(#)
|Voted For
(%)
|Voted Withhold
(#)
|Voted Withhold
(%)
|John Burzynski
|200,179,929
|99.42
|%
|1,168,184
|0.58
|%
|José Vizquerra Benavides
|198,066,705
|98.37
|%
|3,281,408
|1.63
|%
|Sean Roosen
|198,269,197
|98.47
|%
|3,078,916
|1.53
|%
|Patrick F.N. Anderson
|199,211,221
|98.94
|%
|2,136,892
|1.06
|%
|Keith McKay
|199,187,777
|98.93
|%
|2,160,336
|1.07
|%
|Amy Satov
|199,491,686
|99.08
|%
|1,856,427
|0.92
|%
|Bernardo Alvarez Calderon
|199,486,523
|99.08
|%
|1,861,590
|0.93
|%
|Robert Wares
|198,247,951
|98.46
|%
|3,100,162
|1.54
|%
|Andrée St-Germain
|199,095,196
|98.88
|%
|2,252,917
|1.12
|%
|Cathy Singer
|199,948,356
|99.31
|%
|1,399,757
|0.70
|%
Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko's issuer profile.
About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d’Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding the Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).
For further information please contact:
John Burzynski
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (416) 363-8653
Osisko Mining Inc.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
Osisko Mining Inc..jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: