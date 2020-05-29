Company announcement No. 4 / 2019-20





AX V Nissens ApS – Update of financial results for the financial year 2019-20

Covid-19 has affected both Revenue and Earnings of the Nissens group in Q4 2019-20. Revenue is impacted by markets and industries slowing down and Earnings is furthermore impacted by manufacturing limitations and inefficiencies from supply chain disturbances.





2019-20 unaudited financial results

As a consequence the unaudited financial results of the financial year 2019-20 ended slightly lower than the outlook presented in the interim report for Q3 2019-20.

The unaudited Revenue in the financial year 2019-20 is 1,944 DKKm compared to expectations in the range between 1,950 DKKm and 1,975 DKKm.

The unaudited EBITDA in the financial year 2019-20 is 199 DKKm compared to expectations in the range between 205 DKKm and 215 DKKm.

The audited annual report for the financial year 2019-20 will be published on 25 June 2020.





For further information please contact Rikke Kroer Høberg, Vice President, Global Group Services, at +45 76 26 26 26.

Horsens, 29 May 2020