COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 29, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Paul Chaplin
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 198.80
DKK 198.90
DKK 199.00
DKK 199.10
DKK 199.30
DKK 199.50
DKK 199.55
DKK 199.70
DKK 199.80
DKK 199.90
DKK 200.00
DKK 200.05
DKK 200.10
DKK 200.20
DKK 200.40
DKK 200.60
DKK 200.80
DKK 200.90
DKK 201.00
DKK 201.10
DKK 202.20
DKK 201.30
DKK 201.40
DKK 201.50
DKK 201.60
DKK 201.70
DKK 201.80
DKK 201.90
DKK 202.00
DKK 202.20
DKK 202.40
DKK 202.60
DKK 202.80
DKK 203.00
DKK 203.20
|54
43
58
1,430
75
312
109
17
958
1,111
1,811
82
159
7,171
2,002
1,682
1,942
231
5,401
196
2,816
153
2,315
563
3,091
345
2,462
486
3,798
810
909
1,186
835
3,487
2,702
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
50,802
DKK 10,223,659.20
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-05-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS®, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX® and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE®. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines Rabipur®/RabAvert® against rabies and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an investigational Ebola vaccine, licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.
Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Company Announcement no. 34 / 2020
Attachment
Bavarian Nordic A/S
Kvistgard, DENMARK
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: