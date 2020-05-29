PRGX’s Senior Director of Client Relationships outlines strategies to help businesses adapt to a crisis and help protect against risk



ATLANTA, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced its most recent webinar, “Limiting Risk in Accounts Payable During a Crisis,” is now available for viewing.

Hosted by Angie Holsen, PRGX Senior Director of Client Relationships, the webinar discussed how companies around the globe are managing the impact of COVID-19, minimizing risk, managing governance reviews and re-establishing processes and controls in a work-from-home environment. It also addressed questions around how organizations are adapting to new accounts payable risks and what profit recovery will look like throughout 2020.

“The rapid spread and impact of COVID-19 has changed office operations in a way few thought possible,” said Holsen. “With more and more staff working from home for the foreseeable future, adapting to the delicate balance of mitigating risk and driving process efficiency and effectiveness will be a critical skill for leadership to develop.”

The webinar, which was hosted on May 14, is available here at https://www.prgx.com/resources/limiting-risk-in-ap-during-a-crisis/ .

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.