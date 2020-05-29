Coral Gables, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codina Partners, a real estate development, investment, and property management firm based in Coral Gables, Fla., announced today its “Codina Partners Cares” program that focuses on implementing a series of enhanced safety and precautionary measures in light of the reopening across its portfolio of properties.

"We understand that this is a challenging time for all and are working in tandem with our tenants to provide uniform safety standards across our properties,” said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners. “We have taken the necessary measures in line with government and CDC guidelines to provide a careful and safe experience at all of our communities and are looking forward to welcoming customers when are ready to visit.”

At the 250-acre mixed-use community Downtown Doral in west Miami Dade County the additional precautionary measures have been implemented at the commercial properties:

• 24/7 security are policing the retail and office properties • Floor decals provide safe distance guidance

• All property employees have been asked to monitor their health and have been provided with protective face coverings

• New signage has been installed throughout the property reinforcing safety procedures

• Touchscreen digital directories are now static

• New hand sanitizer stations have been installed in high-traffic common areas

Additionally, the Codina Partners team is continuing working with tenants to provide personal protective equipment (PPE), thermometers, storage for furniture, and signage as needed to help them safely operate amid the reopening. “Our tenants are our valued partners and we take a hospitality-type approach as a landlord to provide a high-level of service and create seamless experience for both tenants and customers at our properties,” added Codina Barlick.

Codina Partners implemented the CodinaCares signature program across its portfolio of properties in South Florida and Texas. The program was created by the leadership team who oversee the leasing, property management, and marketing for all properties guided by the guidelines set forth by the respective local governments and the Center for Disease Control. In addition to those activities, Codina Partners also created a robust online programming schedule and coordinated a #DowntownDoralLove program that brought traveling artists including musicians almost every weekend directly to residents in the Downtown Doral community to help ease the anxiety of the pandemic.

The #DowntownDoralLove program featured a broad range of entertainments from Brazilian vocalists, a DJ on a truck, and jazz trios, among others. “Our residents know that Downtown Doral is a special place to live, and that we are here for them,” added Codina Barlick. “It is important to keep people’s spirits up and that Downtown is a community that works together.”

To learn more about Codina Partners visit www.codina.com or Downtown Doral visit www.downtowndoral.com or follow @downtowndoral on Facebook and Twitter and @downtowndorallife on Instagram.

