NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions, today announced that, due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and governmental restrictions limiting the number of people who may gather together, and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees and community, it has switched its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders from an in-person meeting to a virtual meeting. The Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, as previously announced. Stockholders will be able to participate in this year’s Annual Meeting only via the virtual meeting.



Stockholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder as of the close of business on April 16, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker or nominee as of such record date. To access, participate in, and vote at the Annual Meeting at http://www.meetingcenter.io/250238243 (the “Annual Meeting Website”), you must enter the password and control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. Stockholders may submit questions prior to and during the Annual Meeting through the virtual meeting platform. Additional information regarding the virtual meeting is included in a proxy supplement that the company has filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

All stockholders - whether attending the Annual Meeting or not - are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders may also vote online during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting Website.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson’s disease. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems. Trevi is currently conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of nalbuphine ER, referred to as the PRISM trial, in patients with severe pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis (PN).

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Nalbuphine ER

Nalbuphine ER is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine. Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are known to be critical mediators of itch, cough and certain movement disorders. Nalbuphine’s mechanism of action also mitigates the risk of abuse associated with µ-opioid agonists because it antagonizes, or blocks, µ-opioid receptors. Nalbuphine is currently the only opioid approved for marketing that is not classified as a controlled substance in the United States and most of Europe.

Investor Contact

Chris Seiter, Chief Financial Officer

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

chris.seiter@trevitherapeutics.com

203-304-2499

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

914-815-1465