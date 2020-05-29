VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klean Industries Inc. ("Klean") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Jesse Klinkhamer, will be a featured speaker at the biannual ITEC International Tire Exhibition & Conference on September 15th and 17th, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. ITEC, organized by Rubber & Plastic News, is dedicated to exploring key advancements throughout the tire and rubber industry.



At this conference, Mr. Klinkhamer, will give a special presentation that will showcase the evolution of integrated tire manufacturing and tire recycling from a practice point of view, not theoretical. The presentation will highlight Klean’s advancements in capturing data using the Internet of Things (“IoT”), Blockchain and its Distributed Ledger Technology (“DLT”), DApp and SAS technologies to deliver superior transparency throughout the supply chain. It will also illustrate the Klean Team’s successes in designing and building the world’s most successful scrap tire pyrolysis and recovered carbon black (“rCB”) processes that operate commercially and how Klean is using these advanced technologies to drive innovation while also bringing new technology to market.

Mr. Klinkhamer commented, “We are thrilled to showcase our advancements and our most recent developments that will feature Klean’s competitive advantage that it offers the tire and rubber manufacturing industries. With a number of new projects about to enter construction Klean can show how better environmental performance illustrates more environmentally sustainable profits for shareholders while at the same time critically addressing Extended Producer Responsivity (“EPR”) and Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”).

His presentation is one of more than 70 educational and technical offerings scheduled for this year's ITEC event. Topics include tire recycling, ASTM standards, advances in manufacturing, tires for future applications and reinforcing materials such as rCB’s role in the future tire manufacturing. Key industry players such as Bridgestone Americas, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Cimcorp Automation, Kumho Petrochemical, Smithers, ASTM International, Akron Rubber Development Laboratory, Roetzel & Andress, ExxonMobil, Akron Rubber Development Laboratory Inc, Netzsche Instruments North America, will also be feature speakers at the conference.

Attendees at this year's show will also have access to networking receptions on the first two days of the conference and exhibition. The September 15th Science & Technology networking reception will feature musicians, entertainment, food and specialty drinks in chemistry beakers, and will include a salute to the city of Akron, honoring the Rubber City.

Begun in 1994, ITEC attracts more than 80 exhibitors and 1,600 attendees. To register or discover more about the show, visit www.itec-tireshow.com .

About Klean

Klean comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of alternative energy solutions, including clean power production, waste management, recycling, and resource recovery. The company currently boasts an impressive portfolio of clean technologies and patents that have been successfully deployed in many tire recycling and tyre pyrolysis recycling facilities globally. Klean is rapidly rolling out a number of rubber pyrolysis projects in North America and Europe dedicated to the production of high-quality ASTM recovered carbon black known as rCB.

