CALGARY, Alberta, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jaguar Resources Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (NEX: JRI.H) announces that due to circumstances created by the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") it will be postponing its reporting of the Company's first quarter financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the "Q1 Filings"), required to be filed by June 1, 2020 pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").



This news release is being issued in accordance to the blanket relief of a 45-day extension provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators and Alberta Order 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements for periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020.

The Company previously announced (see press release dated April 30, 2020) its reliance on the blanket relief to file its audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis and certifications for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Filings"). The Company intends to file its Annual Filings no later than June 15, 2020, and file its Q1 Filings no later than July 14, 2020.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company in news releases, including the information herein, it confirms that there have been no material business developments that have occurred since the date of filing its most recent unaudited interim financial statements and associated management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Until such time as the Annual Filings and the Q1 Filings are filed, the Company will observe a trading blackout consistent with the principles contained in National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

In addition, Jaguar announces that it is relying on the exemptions provided in Alberta Blanket Order 51-518 re Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials of the Alberta Securities Commission and similar exemptions provided by members of the Canadian Securities Administrators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer, to delay the filings of its executive compensation disclosure for the year-ended December 31, 2019, and to delay the requirements to send copies of its annual or interim financial statements and MD&A to investors that have requested so. All required disclosure and documents will be provided in advance of December 31, 2020.

Jaguar intends to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders in due course.

For further information please contact:

Corbin Blume, CEO

Jaguar Resources Inc.

Main Phone (403) 975-4009

Email: ahblume@shaw.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Jaguar, including the application or non-application of the policies and rules of the NEX and TSX Venture Exchange and orders issued by the securities regulatory authorities. Although Jaguar believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable in the circumstances, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Jaguar can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Jaguar undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, the TSX Venture Exchange or the NEX.